Quantcast

HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  June 26, 2019, 06:01:00 PM EDT


PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HP Inc. board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1602 per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend, the fourth in HP's fiscal year 2019, is payable on October 2, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2019. HP has approximately 1.5 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of printers, PCs, mobile devices, solutions, and services, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is available at http://www.hp.com.

© 2019 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP Inc. products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP Inc. shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations

mediarelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations

investorrelations@hp.com

 

Source: HP Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HPQ




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7967.76
57.79  ▲  0.73%
DJIA 26526.58
-10.24  ▼  0.04%
S&P 500 2924.92
11.14  ▲  0.38%
Data as of Jun 27, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar