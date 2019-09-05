HP Expands Sprocket Portfolio



Introduces Sprocket Studio and Sprocket Select; updated Sprocket and Smart App experiences for enhanced photo curation

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP, Inc. today unveiled two new additions to the Sprocket family: Sprocket Studio and Sprocket Select, exclusively designed for smartphones. Powered by an updated Sprocket app, the new Sprockets make it easier to share and relive life's moments on the go with higher-quality, larger photos and enhanced editing tools.

Sprocket, Sprocket Select, Sprocket Studio



Customize photos with new and exclusive artist-created stickers and frames.



Prints vibrant, high-quality glossy 4x6" photos, perfect for families to share and preserve frame-worthy memories.





HP Sprocket Studio

Create and print customizable greeting cards, thank-you notes and more with new "Photo Cards" feature.

Featuring a compact, portable design with optional1 power bank and travel case, Sprocket Studio can easily be transported for whenever creativity sparks.

HP Sprocket Select

Thin and built with sustainability in mind from more than 50% recycled plastic by weight. 2

Higher-quality, wallet-size prints on ZINK® sticky-back paper (30% larger than Sprocket).

Updated App Experiences

In addition to product specific app features highlighted above, the Sprocket app has evolved with new experiences:

Hashtag to filter and print photos straight from social media.

Visually tell stories by including a variety of pictures into a single print with "Collage" feature.

The HP Smart App has also been enhanced to make photo curation and printing easier than ever:

Quickly fix and edit your photos with new photo editing tool.

Print from virtually anywhere extends to ENVY Photo and OJ Pro printer series, so for the photo lovers out there, you can print your vacation while you're still on vacation.

For more information, please visit hp.com/go/photoprinters. Images, video, datasheets can be found here.

Pricing & Availability:

Sprocket Studio and Sprocket Select are available later this month at HP.com, Best Buy, Amazon and more, at $149.99 USD.

Sprocket Studio power bank: $89.99 USD

Sprocket Studio travel case: $49.99 USD

Download the HP Sprocket App and HP Smart App from the Apple or Google Play Stores.

Power bank and travelling case sold separately from Sprocket Studio

Based on HP internal analysis and research by Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab, compared to majority of competing in-class mobile color photo printers using paper up to 2.3 inches by 3.4 inches, priced <$199.99 MSRP, as of August 19, 2019. Market share as reported by NPD/GFK FYQ1 2019. Thin point measures .69" / 17.5 mm. Details at www.keypointintelligence.com/HPSprocketSelect

