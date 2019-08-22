Quantcast

Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 11:30:00 AM EDT


MATAWAN, N.J., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV), a leading national homebuilder, will release financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2019 the morning of Thursday, September 5, 2019. The Company will webcast its third quarter earnings conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live through the "Investor Relations" section of Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. It is suggested that participants access the webcast event page at least five minutes before the live event. For those who are not available to listen to the live webcast, an archive of the broadcast will be available under the "Past Events" section of the "Investor Relations" page on the Hovnanian website at http://www.khov.com. The telephone replay will be available for one week and the webcast archive will be available for 12 months.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian® Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Hovnanian Enterprises' website at http://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail or fax lists, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at http://www.khov.com.

Contact: J. Larry Sorsby

Executive Vice President & CFO

732-747-7800 		 Jeffrey T. O'Keefe

Vice President of Investor Relations

732-747-7800

Source: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HOV




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8009.37
-10.84  ▼  0.14%
DJIA 26309.86
107.13  ▲  0.41%
S&P 500 2929.07
4.64  ▲  0.16%
Data as of Aug 22, 2019 | 2:58PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar