Houston Wire & Cable Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

HOUSTON, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) (the "Company") announced operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Selected quarterly results versus the second quarter of 2018 were:

Sales of $85.3 million, down 9.1%

Gross margin of 24.1%, up 30 basis points

Operating expense improved $448 thousand

Quarter end debt decreased $7.0 million and average debt down $8.2 million

Net income of $1.6 million, down 37%

Fully diluted EPS of $0.10, down $0.06

Second Quarter Summary

Jim Pokluda, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Industrial market demand weakened versus the prior year period, and revenue declines in oil and gas, fastener, and offshore drilling end markets negatively impacted our results. We estimate that sales decreased approximately 7.0% from the prior year quarter when adjusted for aggregate changes in metals prices. We estimate sales for our project business, which targets end markets for Utility Power Generation, Environmental Compliance, Engineering & Construction, Industrials, and Mechanical Wire Rope, increased 2%, while Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) sales were down 11%, as compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Despite recent market headwinds, we continued to make good progress with gross profit improvement and reduction of expenses. Gross margin at 24.1% increased 30 basis points from the prior period, primarily due to improved pricing discipline and product mix. Operating expenses at $17.5 million were down $0.4 million from prior period."

Debt at the end of the second quarter of 2019 was $73.1 million, a reduction of $7.0 million and $5.8 million from the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, respectively. This reduction in debt is consistent with our seasonal business patterns. Average debt in the second quarter of 2019 was $74.3 million, which was $8.2 million lower than the average in the second quarter of 2018. The average effective interest rate was 3.9%, which was flat with the first quarter of 2019 and a 20 basis point increase over the second quarter 2018. The result is that interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was flat sequentially and decreased 4.5% or $35 thousand to $738 thousand versus the prior year.

Net income was $1.6 million, as compared to $2.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

Mr. Pokluda further commented "as we move into the second half of the year, despite seeing lessened activity in certain industrial end markets, we continue to manage what is within our control, and are performing well in many areas of our business that will help offset some of the market pressures. Our operational excellence is at peak levels, customer satisfaction is very high, and expense management, working capital management, and prudent allocation of capital remain as our top priorities."

About the Company

With 44 years' experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard™, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ — $ 1,393 Accounts receivable, net: Trade 55,877 52,946 Other 3,313 6,847 Inventories, net 106,273 94,325 Income taxes 577 435 Prepaids 2,108 737 Other current assets 490 — Total current assets 168,638 156,683 Property and equipment, net 12,033 11,456 Intangible assets, net 10,790 11,179 Goodwill 22,353 22,353 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,176 — Deferred income taxes 571 930 Other assets 490 456 Total assets $ 226,051 $ 203,057 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Book overdraft $ 330 $ — Trade accounts payable 13,359 11,253 Accrued and other current liabilities 21,612 19,232 Operating lease liabilities 2,961 — Total current liabilities 38,262 30,485 Debt 73,107 71,316 Operating lease long term liabilities 8,628 — Other long term liabilities 706 578 Total liabilities 120,703 102,379 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized: 20,988,952 shares issued: 16,645,182 and 16,611,651 outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 21 21 Additional paid-in-capital 53,620 53,514 Retained earnings 110,003 105,975 Treasury stock (58,296 ) (58,832 ) Total stockholders' equity 105,348 100,678 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 226,051 $ 203,057







HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales $ 85,326 $ 93,852 $ 170,596 $ 178,878 Cost of sales 64,789 71,505 128,800 136,042 Gross profit 20,537 22,347 41,796 42,836 Operating expenses: Salaries and commissions 9,244 9,906 18,424 19,100 Other operating expenses 7,729 7,508 15,392 14,988 Depreciation and amortization 534 541 1,087 1,086 Total operating expenses 17,507 17,955 34,903 35,174 Operating income 3,030 4,392 6,893 7,662 Interest expense 738 773 1,479 1,417 Income before income taxes 2,292 3,619 5,414 6,245 Income tax expense 649 1,013 1,487 1,692 Net income $ 1,643 $ 2,606 $ 3,927 $ 4,553 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,504,471 16,387,112 16,491,236 16,368,610 Diluted 16,597,496 16,489,671 16,571,113 16,459,736







HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Six Months

Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 3,927 $ 4,553 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,087 1,086 Amortization of unearned stock compensation 707 703 Non-cash lease expense 1,968 — Provision for refund liability 471 108 Provision for inventory obsolescence 459 191 Deferred income taxes 460 (82 ) Other non-cash items 83 21 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 75 (5,403 ) Inventories (12,407 ) 105 Prepaids (1,371 ) 196 Other assets (550 ) (12 ) Lease payments (1,963 ) — Book overdraft 330 (1,716 ) Trade accounts payable 2,106 (439 ) Accrued and other current liabilities 2,235 (4,483 ) Income taxes (142 ) (399 ) Other operating activities 359 (104 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,166 ) (5,675 ) Investing activities Expenditures for property and equipment (875 ) (741 ) Net cash used in investing activities (875 ) (741 ) Financing activities Borrowings on revolver 175,417 179,994 Payments on revolver (173,626 ) (173,401 ) Payment of dividends (30 ) (39 ) Purchase of treasury stock/stock surrendered on vested awards (65 ) (138 ) Lease payments (48 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 1,648 6,416 Net change in cash (1,393 ) — Cash at beginning of period 1,393 — Cash at end of period $ — $ —









