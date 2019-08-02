Quantcast

Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

August 02, 2019

Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call


HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq:HWCC) will hold a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. C.T., to discuss Second Quarter 2019 results. Hosting the call will be James Pokluda, President & Chief Executive Officer and Chris Micklas, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Date: Friday, August 9, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. C.T.

A live audio web cast of the call will be available at http://ir.houwire.com.

Live call dial-in numbers are as follow:

Toll-Free: (800) 936-7954

International: (720) 545-0048

Conference ID #7158919

Approximately two hours after the completion of the live call, a telephone replay will be available until August 16, 2019. Interested parties should use the following replay phone numbers:



Replay, Toll-Free: 855-859-2056

Replay, Toll: 404-537-3406

Conference ID #7158919

About the Company

With 44 years' experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard™, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

CONTACT:
  Kayla Draper
  Investor Relations Coordinator & Assistant to the CEO
  Direct:  713.609.2227
  Fax:  713.609.2168 



        kdraper@houwire.com

Source: Houston Wire & Cable

