Horace Mann's $10,000 Fall into Funding sweepstakes to benefit educators



Springfield, Illinois, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horace Mann welcomes educators back to school this fall with its 2019Fall into Funding sweepstakes. The company, which helps educators achieve their financial goals, will donate $10,000 in DonorsChoose.org funding from September through December. DonorsChoose.org provides a way for teachers to post classroom project requests allowing donors to identify and choose projects to support.

"We partner with DonorsChoose.org because it's a great solution for educators to get the tools they need for their classrooms," said Horace Mann President and CEO, Marita Zuraitis. "We know educators spend their hard-earned money on supplies, and this allows them to save some money to invest in their future, while also making a difference in the futures of their students."

Educators can enter to win between now and December 13. At least five winners will be randomly drawn on the third Monday of every month during the Promotion Period. Each winner will receive full funding for their designated DonorsChoose.org project, up to a maximum of $500 per winner, per DonorsChoose.org project. If, at the conclusion of each monthly drawing of five winners, at least $2,500 in funding for designated DonorsChoose.org projects has not been awarded, additional winners will continue to be drawn until the minimum amount of $2,500 for that month has been donated.

Find out more about the 2019 Fall into Funding sweepstakes at horacemann.com.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann (Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN)) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information about the company, visit horacemann.com.

Attachments

Michelle Eccles Horace Mann 217-788-5394 michelle.eccles@horacemann.com

Source: Horace Mann