



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - VPR Brands, LP (OTC: VPRB), a market leader in vaporizer technology and design for Cannabis extracts as well as CBD, is proud to announce the pre-market release of the new HoneyStick Brand BeeBox Pro.

The days of carrying 2 vapes are over with the launch of the HoneyStick Beebox Pro digital mod battery. This revolutionary Unit allows you to vape your nicotine pods and your 510 thread prefilled cartridges from the same awesome powerplant. Not only does it solve this problem but it takes the solution to "new heights" or next level by giving you better quality and a better vape experience all around.



First of all, it is power adjustable so whether you are ripping on your cartridge or puffing on your pod, you dial in the intensity level that you want to vape at, letting you be in control of your cloud, taste, and activation. Most people buy push button batteries for their 510 thread Prefilled CBD or medical cartridges and most people enjoy and Auto Draw (inhale activation) for their nicotine or salt nicotine pods. The BeeBox Pro is push bottom activated for the cart function and auto draw activated for the pod function; keeping it true to form.



When it comes to Pods, the biggest problem is batteries dying prematurely without warning and then needing a proprietary charger to get them life again. The BeeBox Pro has a beefy 600MAH of battery capacity, which is more than twice the capacity of the most popular POD units, providing more puffs and less power fade. Furthermore, it has a digital LCD screen which indicates the battery life so you won't get any unwanted surprises. Lastly, you have the convenience of a micro USB charging port, making it much easier and more universal to get onto a charger.



Now kicking over to the 510 Cartridge side, most people prefer a push button concealer, and this beast allows you to fold the cartridge into the base of the unit so you can fly stealth, then flip it out like a switchblade knife when you want to vape. Thick oil? It's no issue for the pro as it has advanced preheat functionality and also can fine tune in the power on the digital display to find the sweetspot / temp for your oil.



Vaping will never be the same again!



-Digital LCD Screen Display

-Digitally Power Adjustable from 2.0-4.2 Volts

-Watt Mode allows adjust-ability between 4.0W-12Watts

-Preheat Function

-Locking Safety Feature

-High Capacity 600MAH Battery

-Micro USB Charge

-Auto Draw (inhale activation) Pod Port

-Push Button Activation, Switchblade-Action 510 Cartridge port

-High Quality- Lightweight Aluminum Body

-Small and concealable Power plant that fits into small pockets



"We noticed a trend that a lot of people carry two pens at the moment to fulfill their vaping needs, and they are always complaining about the batteries running low or dying. The BeeBox Pro runs pods better than the pod manufacturers units and can absolutely bring out the best in all 510 thread prefilled carts. Having the higher capacity battery means more than double the puffs in between charges and the digital screen allows you to monitor your battery life and dial in on the perfect intensity level. We thought of everything, like being able to run the pod portal on auto draw (inhalation activated) and the 510 Cart is folded into the body and operates on push-button activation, making this a true dual-function vaporizer battery," said Dan Hoff COO of VPR Brands LP



"This is a must-have device for anyone who vapes both nicotine and cannabis, the best of both worlds," says Kevin Frija CEO of VPR Brands. "The BeeBox Pro is another one-of-a-kind, first-to-market product from HoneyStick."



Available wholesale now and retail starting Available August 1st:

https://www.vapehoneystick.com/beebox-pro-vaporizer-pod-510-cartridge.html/



About Honey Stick:

Honey Stick is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of high tech, high performance, dependability and affordability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers. From being the first to market in creating a Sub Ohm Vaporizer to the latest Ripper, the honey stick teams works with a vast network of growers, extractors, and industry figures to bring the needs of patients and recreational users to life. Honey Stick sells online and through a diverse network of distributors, e-tailors, dispensaries and smoke shops. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at http://www.vapehoneystick.com.

Please call us at 1-888-420-8858 or email dan@vapehoneysick.com with any inquiries.



About VPR Brands, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids, vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) which are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.



Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



Contact Information:

VPR Brands, LP

Kevin Frija, CEO

(954) 715-7001

info@vprbrands.com



Source: VPR Brands LP