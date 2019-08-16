Honey Badger Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders





TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:TUF) (the "Company" or "Honey Badger") announces the results of its 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held August 15th, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



At the Meeting, all resolutions were passed with the required majorities. The shareholders elected Craig Scherba, Quentin Yarie, Kevin Tanas and Chad Gilfillan to be duly elected as directors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company.

In addition, the shareholders approved a resolution to re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.

Finally, the shareholders approved a resolution re-approving the Company's stock option plan in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger Exploration is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TUF".

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com.

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, President & CEO, (416) 364-7029, qyarie@honeybadgerexp.com

Or

Mia Boiridy, Investor Relations, (416) 364-7029, mboiridy@honeybadgerexp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Source: Honey Badger Exploration Inc.