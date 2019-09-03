Homology Medicines to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences





BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq:FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today that Company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Citi's 14th Annual Biotech Conference

Four Seasons Hotel, Boston, MA

1x1 Meetings: September 4, 2019

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

Fireside Chat: September 9, 2019 at 1:20 p.m. ET

The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on Homology's website in the Investors section, and the webcast replay will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology's proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.

