Homology Medicines to Participate at Upcoming Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq:FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 7, at 11:30 a.m. ET at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston. In addition, Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Homology Medicines, will participate in a panel on gene therapy at the BTIG Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 12, at 3:00 p.m. ET at The St. Regis Hotel in New York City (not webcast).

The live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible on Homology's website in the Investors section, and the webcast replay will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology's proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Contact
Theresa McNeely
SVP, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
tmcneely@homologymedicines.com

781-301-7277

Source: Homology Medicines, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: FIXX




