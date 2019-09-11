Quantcast

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Program

By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


SHREVEPORT, La., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the "Company") (NASDAQ:HFBL), the holding company for Home Federal Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors at their meeting on September 11, 2019, approved the Company's ninth stock repurchase program. The new repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 90,000 shares, or approximately 5.0% of the Company's outstanding common stock from time to time, in open market or privately negotiated transactions.  The stock repurchase program does not have an expiration date. As of the date hereof, there are a total of 13,853 shares remaining for repurchase under the eighth stock repurchase program.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.  Additional information is available at www.hfbla.com.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

James R. Barlow, President and Chief Executive Officer

(318) 222-1145

Source: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

