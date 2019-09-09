Holland Celebrates 90 Years of Regional Transport Success





HOLLAND, Mich., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:YRCW) - Holland, a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide Inc. and a leader in Central and Southeastern next-day delivery, is celebrating its 90-year anniversary this summer.



The company is acknowledging how far it has come since 1929, when John and Katherine Cooper began hauling grain and hay for farmers during the Great Depression under the company name Holland Motor Express. Today, Holland has grown to be a nationally recognized carrier, operating 53 service centers across the U.S. with more than 6,800 trailers and 4,100 tractors. Holland, a member of the YRC Worldwide family of brands, employs more than 8,200 team members.

"John and Katherine Cooper started Holland Motor Express with a strong set of core values: having integrity in all relationships, showing respect for each individual, working hard, excelling in all areas of customer service and continuously improving," said Scott Ware, chief network officer at YRC Worldwide and president of Holland. "These are the values our employees continue to live out today, carrying our founders' vision forward over the course of 90 years. We are humbled to have come this far, and we know we have the right people with the right service commitments in place, positioning us to be a valuable resource for customers well into the future."

As part of Holland's 90-year celebration, the company will host events in its Holland, Michigan office, as well as field offices, to recognize and thank the thousands of loyal employees who work hard to take care of the customers they serve.

Holland is also celebrating recently being named a 2019 Quest for Quality award winner in the South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers category; the 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year by the True Value Company and the LTL Interregional Carrier of the Year by Ryder. These awards are among many other accolades earned by Holland for its on-time performance, claims handling, customer service, technology applications and economic value.

About Holland

Holland has long been recognized for delivering reliable next-day service lanes in its territory and annually records some of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Founded in Holland, Michigan, in 1929, Holland provides industry-leading, on-time reliability for less-than-truckload shipments in the Central and Southeastern United States and Eastern Canada. Holland has been recognized by Logistics Management magazine with its Quest for Quality awards for 33 years in the South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers, Midwest/North Central Regional LTL Carriers and Expedited Motor Carriers categories. Holland is a subsidiary of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW). For more information, visit hollandregional.com or follow Holland on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies, including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Visit www.yrcw.com for more information.

