HMS to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 2, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 09:30:00 AM EDT


IRVING, Texas, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:HMSY) today announced it will report financial and operating results for the second quarter and six-month period ended June 30, 2019 on Friday, August 2, 2019, before market open.

The Company's press release will be released at approximately 5:00 am CT / 6:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations web site at http://investor.hms.com.  Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET, the details of which are provided below:

 WHO:  William Lucia, Chairman & CEO
   Jeffrey Sherman, CFO
   
 WHEN:  Friday, August 2, 2019
   7:30 am CT / 8:30 am ET
   
HOW: Via Webcast:  http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations 
  By Phone:  dial 877-303-7208 (or 224-357-2389 for international participants)
  Replay by phone will be available for seven days (855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406)
   
REPLAY:  The webcast will be archived on the Company's website at:
  http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping payers reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping health plan members lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of coordination of benefits, payment integrity, population risk analytics, care management and member engagement solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.

Contact:

Robert P. Borchert

SVP, Investor Relations

robert.borchert@hms.com

469-284-2140

 

Source: HMS Holdings Corp

