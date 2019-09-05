HMD Global and Pixelworks Continue Partnership to Bring Premium Display and Video Performance to the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 Smartphones



PureDisplay with Pixelworks visual processor delivers a new standard of image quality to affordable LCD phones with superior, always-on HDR experience

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, and HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced that the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 smartphones launched at IFA 2019 feature PureDisplay technology with the Pixelworks visual processor to deliver a premium mobile entertainment experience at an affordable price. These new Nokia smartphones put big screen technology in the palm of consumers' hand, with always-on HDR and a series of picture quality enhancements that ensure an immersive and a true-to-life display in all viewing conditions.



The Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 smartphones are built with a 6.3" 19.5:9 FHD+ screen and PureDisplay technology utilizing the Pixelworks processor, which enables the following features, typically only offered in premium-priced smartphones:

Always-on HDR - Displays HDR videos in immersive detail with up to one billion shades of color and upscales all other video content to HDR quality in real time for an always-on cinematic experience.

Enhanced Picture Quality - With superior color accuracy, sharpness and local contrast, content is displayed in vivid, accurate color, while hidden details in dark areas and around edges are exposed without over-saturating other portions of the image.

TrueView™ Auto-adaptive Display - Dynamically adjusts brightness and tone to match the ambient light for ease of viewing in all viewing conditions - from dimly lit rooms to the sunny outdoors - while preserving superior overall picture quality.

As compared to comparably-priced Android smartphones, the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 render a 64-fold increase in color tonality through full 10-bit, certified HDR displays and produce up to 3x improvement in video contrast, based on dynamic backlight control that works in combination with a patented tone mapping technology by Pixelworks. The result is an immersive visual experience that conveys both dark details and bright highlights with optimal power efficiency.

"The overwhelmingly positive response to the Nokia 7.1 shows that the mass market consumer has an insatiable demand for premium entertainment experiences, especially when offered at affordable price points," said Global Chief Product Officer at HMD, Juho Sarvikas. "Adding PureDisplay with Pixelworks technology to the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 smartphones allow more users to enjoy a compelling visual experience in the palm of their hands with a crystal-clear, true-to-life display in any lighting condition. We are pleased to continue working with Pixelworks to extend these experiences to our newest Nokia smartphones."

Anthony Gioeli, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Video Devices at Pixelworks, added, "As the smartphone has become the world's all-in-one entertainment device, consumers are demanding enhanced visual experiences across all product tiers. HMD Global is at the forefront of this movement with its highly differentiated PureDisplay technology in Nokia smartphones. With the unprecedented growth of mobile video consumption, the HMD Global and Pixelworks collaboration is continuing to set new benchmarks for visual performance and value with the introduction of the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 smartphones."

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens - from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. TrueView is a trademark of Pixelworks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

