Hitachi Vantara's Pentaho 8.3 Facilitates DataOps Across Edge-to-Multicloud Environments

Delivers Improved Data Agility With Better Visibility and Faster Access to Data With Proper Governance, Helping Customers Maximize the Value of Their Data

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced Pentaho 8.3, the latest version of the company's data integration and analytics platform software. Pentaho 8.3 introduces a series of features designed to support DataOps, a collaborative data management practice that helps customers realize the full potential of their data. This latest version delivers improved data agility from customers' edge-to-multicloud environments while facilitating privacy, security and overall data governance.



"DataOps is about having the right data, in the right place, at the right time and the new features in Pentaho 8.3 ensure just that," said John Magee, vice president, Portfolio Marketing, Hitachi Vantara. "Not only do we want to ensure that data is stored at the lowest cost at the right service level, but that data is searchable, accessible and properly governed so actionable insights can be generated and the full economic value of the data is captured."

New with Pentaho 8.3

Pentaho 8.3 introduces several enhancements that help organizations modernize their data management practices - all of which support data operations initiatives and remove the friction between data and insight. The new enhancements include:



Improved drag and drop data pipeline capabilities to access and blend data that's difficult to access

With our new connector to SAP, we now have drag and drop blending, enriching and offloading data from SAP ERP and Business Warehouse providing deeper insights into and greater analytic value from enterprise information.

Amazon Kinesis provides real-time data capability in an AWS environment. With our new integration, Pentaho allows AWS developers to ingest and process streaming data in a powerful visual environment as opposed to writing code, and blend it with other data, reducing the manual effort.

Data visibility for improved governance

Improved integration with Hitachi Content Platform (HCP): our leading distributed object storage system designed to support large, growing repositories of content, from simple text files to images and video to multigigabyte database images. The improvements make it easier for customers to read, write and update HCP custom metadata and query objects with their system metadata to make data more searchable, governable and usable for analytics.

IBM Information Governance Catalog (IGC) Integration: Initially offered in beta with restricted distribution, customers can view lineage data from Pentaho within IBM's IGC to reduce the amount of manual effort required to govern data.

Streaming data lineage: We've made it easier to trace real-time data from popular protocols such as AMQP, JMS, Kafka and MQTT.

Expanded multicloud support

AWS Redshift bulk load: Today, the most common way to move data from S3 into Redshift is through repetitive SQL scripting to orchestrate bulk loads. Now, using our Redshift bulk load capabilities to automate loading Redshift, customers can significantly boost productivity and apply policies and schedules for when data onboarding occurs.

Snowflake connectivity: Snowflake has quickly become one of the leading destinations for cloud data warehousing. But for many analytics projects, users also want to include data from other sources, including other cloud sources. Pentaho 8.3 allows blending, enrichment and analysis of Snowflake data along with other data sources. It also enables customers to access data from existing Pentaho-supported cloud platforms, including AWS and Google Cloud, in addition to Snowflake.

Supporting Quotes:

According to Stewart Bond, research director, Data Integration and Integrity Software, and Chandana Gopal, research director, Business Analytics Solutions from IDC, "A vast majority of data that is generated today is lost. In fact, only about 2.5% of all data is actually analyzed. The biggest challenge to unlocking the potential that is hidden within data is that it is complicated, siloed and distributed. To be effective, decision makers need to have access to the right data at the right time and with context."1

Product Availability and Resources:

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

