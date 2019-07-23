HIT Technologies Launches New Brand Smpl™ in Partnership with Amazon





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE:HIT) ("HIT" or the "Company") announced today a partnership with Amazon's Global Accelerator Program with the launch of HIT Technologies new consumer electronics brand: Smpl™. HIT has acquired the trademark to Smpl in more than 35 countries worldwide.



Welcome to the Smpl. life



Fast, wireless charging in style









Brooks Bergreen, Founder and CEO of HIT Technologies is "excited to work with Amazon while we launch several new product lines under the Smpl™ brand, capitalizing on Amazon's new Global Accelerator Program." Bergreen continues, "As Amazon looks to build on the quality of offerings on their platform, we believe there is a large opportunity to work with them in developing and marketing product lines that are simple to use while being of high quality and great value, for consumers around the world; that is the focus of our Smpl™ brand."

Beginning with Smartphone cases and extending into screen protection, power products, as well as several other consumer electronics categories to be announced, Smpl™ will become the go-to brand for an easy and reliable consumer electronics product purchases on Amazon.



You can find Smpl products on Amazon with new product launches to be announced soon.

About HIT Technologies Inc.

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brands HITCASE and Smpl., makes the world's most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

For investor information, contact:

invest@hitcase.com

www.hitcase.com/invest

For media inquiries, contact:

Emmalee Brunt, Hitcase, 778.678.7669 / eb@hitcase.com

HITCASE Supporting Resources

Read the HITCASE Blog: https://www.hitcase.com/blogs/news

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hitcase

Become a Fan of HITCASE on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hitcase/

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitcase/

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/hitcase

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31779d4f-d738-4e07-a7f6-226ed57760ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee83e63c-fe76-4468-bde0-5b6c08659167

Source: HIT Technologies Inc