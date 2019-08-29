HIT Technologies Inc. Announces New Board Member





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIT Technologies Inc. (HIT), creator of the world's most advanced protective products for smartphones, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Mark Tommasi to its board of directors.



Mr. Tommasi, a former investment advisor, has served as a senior officer, director and financier of numerous public and private companies in both the United States and Canada. With over 25 years of experience in corporate development, equity, venture capital financing, investor relations and board and committee activities in junior agriculture, technology, and exploration companies, he offers invaluable insight and leadership to the company and is notable for his abilities in attracting the components necessary to help young companies get to the next level.

"We're excited to announce Mark to the board," says Brooks Bergreen, Founder and CEO of HIT Technologies Inc. "He brings a wealth of experience and a steady hand to our board and we look forward to working with him."

"I am pleased to be afforded the opportunity to work with Brooks and his team and look forward to assisting the Company going forward," says Mr. Tommasi.

Mr. Tommasi joins existing board members: Founder and CEO Brooks Bergreen, CFO and Director Michael Liggett, Director and CEO of Hothead Games Inc.Ian Wilkinson, and outgoing Director, Mr. Robert Chase, who will be stepping down having served on HIT's Board of Directors since 2015. "We'd like to thank Rob who has been instrumental to our board over the past 4 years and we wish him well in his new endeavors," said Brooks Bergreen.

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world's most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry-leading device protection, the TrueLUX® lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure®, one HITCASE at a time. Find out more at hitcase.com and follow @hitcase.

