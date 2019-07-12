Hingham Savings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





HINGHAM, Mass., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS (NASDAQ:HIFS), Hingham, Massachusetts announced second quarter results for 2019.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $8,706,000 or $4.08 per share basic and $3.99 per share diluted, as compared to $7,975,000 or $3.74 per share basic and $3.64 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized return on average equity for the second quarter of 2019 was 15.32%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.37%, as compared to 15.97% and 1.40% for the same period in 2018. Net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2019 increased 10% over the same period of 2018.

Excluding the after-tax gains and losses on securities, both realized and unrealized, core net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $7,794,000 or $3.65 per share basic and $3.57 per share diluted, as compared to $8,147,000 or $3.82 per share basic and $3.73 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized core return on average equity for the second quarter of 2019 was 13.71%, and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.23%, as compared to 16.31% and 1.43% for the same period in 2018. Core net income per share (diluted) for the second quarter of 2019 declined by 4% over the same period in 2018.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $18,530,000 or $8.69 per share basic and $8.49 per share diluted, as compared to $16,887,000 or $7.92 per share basic and $7.72 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized return on average equity for the first six months of 2019 was 16.62%, and the annualized return on average assets was 1.50%, as compared to 17.24% and 1.48% for the same period last year. Net income per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2019 increased 10% over the same period in 2018.

Excluding the after-tax gains on securities, both realized and unrealized, core net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $15,381,000 or $7.21 per share basic and $7.05 per share diluted, as compared to $16,305,000 or $7.65 per share basic and $7.46 per share diluted for the same period last year. The Bank's annualized core return on average equity for the first six months of 2019 was 13.80% and the annualized core return on average assets was 1.25%, as compared to 16.64% and 1.43% for the same period last year. Core net income per share (diluted) for the first six months of 2019 declined by 5% over the same period in 2018.

Balance sheet growth was mixed, as deposits increased to $1.658 billion at June 30, 2019, representing 11% annualized growth year-to-date and 1% growth from June 30, 2018. The growth during the first half of 2019 reflected moderate growth in retail and business deposits as well as the use of wholesale deposits to fund balance sheet growth. Net loans increased to $2.171 billion, representing 16% annualized growth year-to-date and 12% growth from June 30, 2018. Total assets increased to $2.614 billion, representing 17% annualized growth year-to-date and 13% growth from June 30, 2018. Book value per share was $107.59 as of June 30, 2019, representing 16% annualized growth year-to-date and 14% growth from June 30, 2018. In addition to the increase in book value per share, the Bank declared $2.00 in dividends per share since June 30, 2018, including a special dividend of $0.50 per share declared during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Key credit and operational metrics remained strong in the second quarter. At June 30, 2019, non-performing assets totaled 0.02% of total assets, compared to 0.02% at December 31, 2018 and 0.05% at June 30, 2018. Non-performing loans as a percentage of the total loan portfolio totaled 0.03% at June 30, 2019, compared to 0.02% at December 31, 2018 and 0.06% at June 30, 2018. The Bank recorded $1,000 in net charge-offs for the first six months of 2019, as compared to zero net charge-offs for the same period last year. At June 30, 2019, December 31 and June 30, 2018, the Bank did not own any foreclosed property. The efficiency ratio was 31.10% for the second quarter of 2019, as compared to 29.95% for the same period last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of average assets fell to 0.82% in the second quarter of 2019, as compared to 0.88% for the same period last year.

Chairman Robert H. Gaughen Jr. stated, "Although returns on equity and assets were adequate in the second quarter of 2019, we continue to face significant headwinds from a now-inverted yield curve and an extraordinarily competitive market for both high-quality lending and deposit relationships. Given the unique structure and composition of our balance sheet, this is a particularly challenging environment. As always, we remain focused on careful capital allocation, defensive underwriting, and disciplined cost control - the keys to compounding shareholder capital through all stages of the credit cycle."

The Bank's quarterly financial results are summarized in the earnings release, but shareholders are encouraged to read the Bank's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are generally available several weeks after the earnings release. The Bank expects to file Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2019 with the FDIC on or about August 7th, 2019.

Hingham Institution for Savings is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank located in Hingham, Massachusetts. Incorporated in 1834, it is one of America's oldest banks. The Bank's Main Office is located in Hingham and the Bank maintains offices on the South Shore, in Boston (South End and Beacon Hill), and on the island of Nantucket. The Bank also maintains a commercial lending office in Washington, D.C.

The Bank's shares of common stock are listed and traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Selected Financial Ratios

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Unaudited) Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets (1) 1.40 % 1.37 % 1.48 % 1.50 % Return on average equity (1) 15.97 15.32 17.24 16.62 Core return on average assets (1) (5) 1.43 1.23 1.43 1.25 Core return on average equity (1) (5) 16.31 13.71 16.64 13.80 Interest rate spread (1) (2) 2.72 2.28 2.74 2.32 Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.94 2.62 2.94 2.65 Operating expenses to average assets (1) 0.88 0.82 0.89 0.84 Efficiency ratio (4) 29.95 31.10 30.18 31.47 Average equity to average assets 8.74 8.97 8.58 9.03 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.57 119.92 118.20 120.22





June 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 June 30,

2019 (Unaudited)

Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.68 Allowance for loan losses/non-performing loans 1,064.92 2,852.89 2,130.47 Non-performing loans/total loans 0.06 0.02 0.03 Non-performing loans/total assets 0.05 0.02 0.02 Non-performing assets/total assets 0.05 0.02 0.02 Share Related Book value per share $ 94.55 $ 99.67 $ 07.59 Market value per share $ 219.70 $ 197.74 $ 198.01 Shares outstanding at end of period 2,132,750 2,132,750 2,133,750





(1) Annualized. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) The efficiency ratio represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding gain (loss) on equity securities, net. (5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax gain (loss) on equity securities, net.





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) June 30,

2018 December 31,

2018 June 30,

2019 (Unaudited)

ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 9,342 $ 8,004 $ 9,951 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 265,695 287,971 318,356 Cash and cash equivalents 275,037 295,975 328,307 CRA investment 7,665 7,680 7,888 Debt securities available for sale 16 14 12 Other marketable equity securities 30,328 30,766 36,960 Securities, at fair value 38,009 38,460 44,860 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 24,530 28,696 31,231 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $13,237 at June 30, 2018, $13,808 at December 31, 2018 and $14,787 at June 30, 2019 1,933,915 2,009,288 2,171,130 Foreclosed assets — — — Bank-owned life insurance 12,349 12,476 12,600 Premises and equipment, net 14,479 14,553 14,410 Accrued interest receivable 4,630 4,581 5,691 Deferred income tax asset, net 1,165 2,258 1,368 Other assets 3,505 2,300 4,874 Total assets $ 2,307,619 $ 2,408,587 $ 2,614,471

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,453,401 $ 1,359,581 $ 1,429,998 Non-interest-bearing deposits 192,918 213,573 228,306 Total deposits 1,646,319 1,573,154 1,658,304 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 446,283 606,600 710,300 Mortgage payable 782 751 720 Mortgagors' escrow accounts 6,659 7,402 7,274 Accrued interest payable 1,233 2,187 1,991 Other liabilities 4,697 5,917 6,302 Total liabilities 2,105,973 2,196,011 2,384,891 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,132,750 shares issued and outstanding at June 30 and December 31, 2018 and 2,133,750 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 2,133 2,133 2,134 Additional paid-in capital 11,822 11,863 11,980 Undivided profits 187,691 198,580 215,466 Accumulated other comprehensive income — — — Total stockholders' equity 201,646 212,576 229,580 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,307,619 $ 2,408,587 $ 2,614,471





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Consolidated Statements of Income





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 21,366 $ 24,816 $ 41,783 $ 47,896 Equity securities 505 496 984 985 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 1,256 1,629 2,497 3,189 Total interest and dividend income 23,127 26,941 45,264 52,070 Interest expense: Deposits 4,344 7,074 7,911 13,220 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,266 3,539 4,359 6,667 Mortgage payable 12 11 24 22 Total interest expense 6,622 10,624 12,294 19,909 Net interest income 16,505 16,317 32,970 32,161 Provision for loan losses 415 555 700 980 Net interest income, after provision for loan losses 16,090 15,762 32,270 31,181 Other income: Customer service fees on deposits 216 199 422 385 Increase in bank-owned life insurance 60 57 128 124 Gain (loss) on equity securities, net (220 ) 1,170 746 4,039 Miscellaneous 43 43 87 83 Total other income 99 1,469 1,383 4,631 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 3,176 3,177 6,388 6,324 Occupancy and equipment 426 447 892 901 Data processing 348 301 689 735 Deposit insurance 226 265 499 508 Foreclosure (13 ) 44 (8 ) 67 Marketing 182 177 349 309 Other general and administrative 694 756 1,333 1,465 Total operating expenses 5,039 5,167 10,142 10,309 Income before income taxes 11,150 12,064 23,511 25,503 Income tax provision 3,175 3,358 6,624 6,973 Net income $ 7,975 $ 8,706 $ 16,887 $ 18,530 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,133 2,134 2,133 2,133 Diluted 2,187 2,182 2,186 2,182 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.74 $ 4.08 $ 7.92 $ 8.69 Diluted $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 7.72 $ 8.49





HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2019 AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 1,913,404 $ 21,366 4.47 % $ 2,161,278 $ 24,816 4.59 % Securities (3) (4) 52,941 505 3.82 58,311 496 3.40 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 278,434 1,256 1.80 272,453 1,629 2.39 Total interest-earning assets 2,244,779 23,127 4.12 2,492,042 26,941 4.32 Other assets 39,619 41,700 Total assets $ 2,284,398 $ 2,533,742 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,423,682 4,344 1.22 $ 1,543,247 7,074 1.83 Borrowed funds 469,476 2,278 1.94 534,809 3,550 2.66 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,893,158 6,622 1.40 2,078,056 10,624 2.04 Demand deposits 186,919 221,051 Other liabilities 4,555 7,271 Total liabilities 2,084,632 2,306,378 Stockholders' equity 199,766 227,364 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,284,398 $ 2,533,742 Net interest income $ 16,505 $ 16,317 Weighted average spread 2.72 % 2.28 % Net interest margin (6) 2.94 % 2.62 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 118.57 % 119.92 %





(1) Before allowance for loan losses. (2) Includes non-accrual loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Annualized.







HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS

Net Interest Income Analysis





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2019 AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) AVERAGE

BALANCE INTEREST YIELD/

RATE (8) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Loans (1) (2) $ 1,889,901 $ 41,783 4.42 % $ 2,105,144 $ 47,896 4.55 % Securities (3) (4) 53,228 984 3.70 56,602 985 3.48 Federal Reserve and other short-term investments 302,272 2,497 1.65 266,348 3,189 2.39 Total interest-earning assets 2,245,401 45,264 4.03 2,428,094 52,070 4.29 Other assets 38,815 40,418 Total assets $ 2,284,216 $ 2,468,512 Interest-bearing deposits (5) $ 1,393,294 7,911 1.14 $ 1,514,553 13,220 1.75 Borrowed funds 506,337 4,383 1.73 505,176 6,689 2.65 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,899,631 12,294 1.29 2,019,729 19,909 1.97 Demand deposits 183,665 218,099 Other liabilities 4,965 7,697 Total liabilities 2,088,261 2,245,525 Stockholders' equity 195,955 222,987 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,284,216 $ 2,468,512 Net interest income $ 32,970 $ 32,161 Weighted average spread 2.74 % 2.32 % Net interest margin (6) 2.94 % 2.65 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (7) 118.20 % 120.22 %





(1) Before allowance for loan losses. (2) Includes non-accrual loans. (3) Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities. (4) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock. (5) Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts. (6) Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7) Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities. (8) Annualized.

