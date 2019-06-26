Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.39 Per Share





HINGHAM, Mass., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS(NASDAQ:HIFS) ("the Bank"), Hingham, Massachusetts, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents an increase of 3% over the previous regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share. The dividend will be paid on July 17, 2019 to stockholders of record as of July 8, 2019.



Robert H. Gaughen, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, in announcing the dividend, stated, "The Bank continues to produce strong returns on equity capital. These returns are the product of conservative underwriting, disciplined cost control, and careful capital allocation. The Bank regularly considers all capital allocation options and continues to return capital to the ownership through both regular and special dividends. This will be our 102nd consecutive quarterly dividend and we have consistently increased regular quarterly cash dividends over the last twenty-four years."

In addition to regular quarterly cash dividends, the Bank has declared special cash dividends in each of the last twenty-four years, typically in the fourth quarter. The Bank sets the level of the special dividend based on the Bank's capital requirements and the return on available capital allocation options. This may result in special dividends, if any, significantly above or below the regular quarterly dividend. Future regular and special dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Hingham Institution for Savings is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank located in Hingham, Massachusetts. Incorporated in 1834, it is one of America's oldest banks. The Bank's Main Office is located in Hingham and the Bank maintains offices on the South Shore, in Boston (South End and Beacon Hill), and on the island of Nantucket. The Bank also provides commercial mortgage lending and private banking services in the Greater Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

The Bank's shares of common stock are listed and traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol HIFS.

