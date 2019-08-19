Himax and GTS Announce 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution for Automation Production in Shoe Industry





TAINAN, TAIWAN, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) and GTS Pte., Ltd., announced today the release of the company's 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution, a leading industrial automation production using 3D sensing technology. The 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution is also the first automation production line to be utilized in the shoe industry. The solution is designed to help shoe manufacturers reduce costs through improved production efficiency while at the same time increasing the quality of the glue and reducing waste. Himax's proprietary algorithms can quickly generate the cementing trajectories for various shoe types and the solution is being evaluated by an international footwear manufacturer. We look forward to working with more shoe manufacturers in the future using our latest technology. The 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution will be showcased at the 2019 International Industrial Automation Exhibition, August 21 - 24 in Taipei.



Himax Technologies, Inc. is a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, and GTS is an innovative R&D company focusing on materials development, product design, process development, smart devices, manufacturing and business models developing. GTS is dedicated and committed to the green, environmentally-friendly and sustainable concept of the shoe industry supply chain. Evervan Group, the parent company of GTS, produces NIKE sports shoes, ADIDAS and upper, sole and materials of shoes. GTS develops the latest shoe-making technology and cooperates with international brands, such as VF Group, Puma, Miix Footwear and REZA. It also works with a wide range of partners in the mainland, such as Toread, Aokang, Xiaomi Youpin (Boutique shopping platform) and well-known automation equipment factory, Atom Lab and research institute, Hoc Lab in Europe.

"The partnership with a leading shoe maker allows us extend the structural light 3D sensing solution from facial recognition to factory automation, opening up new growth opportunities for Industry 4.0, creating a win-win situation for factory, foundry and traditional footwear manufacturers," said Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax Technologies. The solution is built on multi-view 3D reconstruction algorithm running on an end device developed by Himax that can cater on the customized intelligent flexible cementing system. Himax looks forward to working with more globally renowned shoe factories in the future.

" It is a great honor to collaborate with Himax and to see the most advanced 3D vision technology solve the technical difficulties of the technically irregular production of the footwear. The solution helps to not only reduce excessive amount of glue, but also optimize the time required in the oven, providing the best solution for environmental and sustainability trends in the coming years," said by Yih-Ping Luh, Chief Executive Officer of GTS.

In the process of shoemaking, the complete fit of shoe sole is of importance. At present, shoe factories usually use manual gluing and the fitting processes where the glue is often over-applied, causing the waste of materials, especially for advanced adhesive gluing which is costly. The need to find ways to accurately glue shoes has become an important issue for shoe manufacturers. Our 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution is the best solution to the long-term adhesive problem for international shoe factories.

The key features of 3D Vision-Assisted Smart Flexible Cementing Solution include:

Visual Geometry Interpretation: With Himax's device and 3D structured light technology, the infrared beam is used to emit the laser for object recognition, which can automatically generate the 3D geometry of the sole and quickly interpret the image.

Smart trajectory generation and path planning for robot arm: Himax's exclusive algorithm can automatically generates the optimal cementing trajectories without manual operation and can conform to different shoe types in the shoe industry.

Reducing carbon emissions but with precise cementing: Can accurately calculate the thickness and the amount of glue needed, reducing the waste and inconsistency of manual glue. The uniformly thickness also help maintain consistent product quality when processing oven setting after cementing.

Flexible manufacturing: As the current trend of the shoe industry is small but diverse, with 3D vision-assisted smart flexible cementing solution, it identifies each shoe type individually, forming a customized flow of production.

Can process simplify but speed up calibration procedure.



About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,100 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 2,931 patents granted and 561 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30th, 2019. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw



About GTS Pte., Ltd.

http://www.gts-plus.com



Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

