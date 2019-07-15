Quantcast

Hillman Group Capital Trust Announces Cash Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities

By GlobeNewswire,  July 15, 2019, 11:07:00 AM EDT


CINCINNATI, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. ("Hillman" or the "Company"), -- Gregory Gluchowski, President and CEO, of The Hillman Companies, Inc., announced today that a cash distribution has been declared by Hillman Group Capital Trust for the month of July in the amount of $0.241667 for each Trust Preferred Security (NYSE-Amex: HLM_P). The distribution will be payable July 31, 2019 to holders of record July 25, 2019.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 38,000 customers.  Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.  Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a "small business" experience with "big business" efficiency.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at http://www.hillmangroup.com

or call Investor Relations at (513) 851-4900, ext. 68284

Source: The Hillman Group

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HLM, HLM-P, HLMPR




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8238.04
-6.11  ▼  0.07%
DJIA 27299.47
-32.56  ▼  0.12%
S&P 500 3009.26
-4.51  ▼  0.15%
Data as of Jul 15, 2019 | 12:48PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar