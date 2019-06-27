Quantcast

Highwoods to Release 2019 Second Quarter Results Tuesday, July 23rd

Conference Call Wednesday, July 24th, at 11:00 A.M.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its 2019 second quarter results on Tuesday, July 23rd, after the market closes. 

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, July 24th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time. 

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at www.highwoods.com under the "Investors" section.  A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:

Brendan Maiorana

Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

919-431-1529

Source: Highwoods Properties, Inc.

