Highwoods Signs Lease for 98,000 Square Feet at 11000 Weston

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


New Customer for Raleigh Division

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has signed a lease for 98,000 square feet at 11000 Weston Parkway in Cary, one of the Raleigh area's BBDs. The lease is with a new customer for the Company's Raleigh division with a strong credit profile. The property is now over 80% leased, including a 46,000 square foot lease announced in July. 11000 Weston is a 178,000 square foot property that was formerly 100% occupied by Fidelity Investments. 

Ed Fritsch, CEO stated, "I applaud our Raleigh team for bringing this property to more than 80% leased by signing 144,000 square feet within the past 40 days. Our investment in Highwoodtizing 11000 Weston, which is located in the mixed-use Weston PUD and overlooks the 520-acre Lake Crabtree, has driven strong interest."

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:
Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President, Finance
919-431-1529

