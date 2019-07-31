Quantcast

Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

July 31, 2019


RALEIGH, N.C., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces its Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.475 per share of common stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which equates to an annual dividend of $1.90 per share. This quarterly dividend is payable on September 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2019.

The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company's 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2019, which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2019. 

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

