Highwoods Announces Availability of Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 23, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


RALEIGH, N.C., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has released its second quarter 2019 results. Please visit the investors section at www.highwoods.com to view the release or click on the following link.

HIW Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.  The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana
  Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
  919-431-1529

Source: Highwoods Properties, Inc.

