Hi-Crush Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 23, 2019, 06:18:00 PM EDT


HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR), or "Hi-Crush", today announced that management will present and meet with investors at the following conferences:

  • Seaport Global Energy & Industrials Conference in Chicago, Illinois on August 27, 2019
  • Simmons European Energy Conference in Scotland on August 28-29, 2019
  • Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York on September 5, 2019

Hi-Crush's most recent presentation will be made available on the Investors section of Hi-Crush's website, under the Presentations tab, at www.hicrush.com.

About Hi-Crush

We are a fully-integrated, strategic provider of technology and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry.  Our integrated suite of offerings, including software, range of equipment solutions for wellsite storage and delivery of proppant, owned and operated terminals, and frac sand mining facilities, as well as third party sourcing for proppant, provides customers with mine-to-wellsite logistics solutions in all major oil and gas basins in the United States. 

Investor Contact:

Caldwell Bailey, Lead Investor Relations Analyst

Marc Silverberg, ICR

(713) 980-6270

ir@hicrush.com

Source: Hi-Crush Inc.

