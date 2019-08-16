Quantcast

    Hestia Investments Inc. Begins Strategic Consulting Agreement for Patient Access Solutions

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


    Las Vegas, Nevada, and Commack, New York, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTC:HSTA) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc., has entered into an exclusive strategic consulting agreement with Patient Access Solutions, Inc.

    Hestia Investments will assist Patient Access Solutions in developing and implementing a new business plan and the Company's business model, reviewing potential mergers and joint ventures and exploring funding opportunities.

    Patient Access Solutions, Commack, New York, www.pashealth.com, is a provider of technology and cutting-edge management solutions for the healthcare industry. 

    "We are looking forward to assisting this dynamic Company in meeting its corporate goals," said Edward C. Lee, Hestia Chairman and CEO.

    Patient Access Solutions Chairman and CEO Bruce Weitzberg said about the agreement: "Having the opportunity to build a business and strategic vision with Hestia Investments will help our Company achieve its short and long-term goals with regard to growth and revenue targets.  Hestia's team of proven industry veterans will provide us the necessary insight to evolve the organization to meet market challenges."

    ABOUT HESTIA INVESTMENTS:  Hestia Investments (www.hestiainsight.com) provides strategic consulting services for selective micro, small and medium sized companies in the healthcare, biotech and fintech sectors.  Mr. Lee is a veteran investment banker and entrepreneur with more than 30-years' experience managing public and private companies both in U.S. and Greater China.

    About Patient Access Solutions Inc.(www.pashealth.com

    Patient Access Solutions Inc.  (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com

    ("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

    Contact: Paul Knopickpknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

    Source: Hestia Insight Inc.

