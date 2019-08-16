Hestia Investments Inc. Begins Strategic Consulting Agreement for Patient Access Solutions





Las Vegas, Nevada, and Commack, New York, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hestia Insight Inc. (OTC:HSTA) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc., has entered into an exclusive strategic consulting agreement with Patient Access Solutions, Inc.

Hestia Investments will assist Patient Access Solutions in developing and implementing a new business plan and the Company's business model, reviewing potential mergers and joint ventures and exploring funding opportunities.

Patient Access Solutions, Commack, New York, www.pashealth.com, is a provider of technology and cutting-edge management solutions for the healthcare industry.

"We are looking forward to assisting this dynamic Company in meeting its corporate goals," said Edward C. Lee, Hestia Chairman and CEO.

Patient Access Solutions Chairman and CEO Bruce Weitzberg said about the agreement: "Having the opportunity to build a business and strategic vision with Hestia Investments will help our Company achieve its short and long-term goals with regard to growth and revenue targets. Hestia's team of proven industry veterans will provide us the necessary insight to evolve the organization to meet market challenges."

ABOUT HESTIA INVESTMENTS: Hestia Investments (www.hestiainsight.com) provides strategic consulting services for selective micro, small and medium sized companies in the healthcare, biotech and fintech sectors. Mr. Lee is a veteran investment banker and entrepreneur with more than 30-years' experience managing public and private companies both in U.S. and Greater China.

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

