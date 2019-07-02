Hestia Investments Inc. Begins Assisting, Consulting and Capital Market Services for Companies in Selective Industries





Las Vegas, Nevada, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hestia Insight Inc. today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc., (SYMBOL:HSTA), has begun providing strategic consulting and capital market advisory services for selective micro, small and medium sized companies in the healthcare, biotech and fintech sectors.

"We will also provide seed capital and mezzanine funding for qualified emerging companies in these three sectors," said Edward C. Lee, Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Lee is a veteran investment banker and entrepreneur with more than 30-years' experience managing public and private companies both in U.S. and Greater China. For more information please visit www.hestiainsight.com

Contact: Paul Knopickpknopick@eandecommunications.com 940.262.3584

Source: Hestia Insight Inc.