Quantcast

See headlines for HSTA
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Hestia Investments Inc. Begins Assisting, Consulting and Capital Market Services for Companies in Selective Industries

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


    Las Vegas, Nevada, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hestia Insight Inc. today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Investments Inc., (SYMBOL:HSTA), has begun providing strategic consulting and capital market advisory services for selective micro, small and medium sized companies in the healthcare, biotech and fintech sectors.

    "We will also provide seed capital and mezzanine funding for qualified emerging companies in these three sectors," said Edward C. Lee, Chairman and CEO.

    Mr. Lee is a veteran investment banker and entrepreneur with more than 30-years' experience managing public and private companies both in U.S. and Greater China. For more information please visit www.hestiainsight.com

    ("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

    Contact: Paul Knopickpknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

    Source: Hestia Insight Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: HSTA




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8091.16
    84.92  ▲  1.06%
    DJIA 26717.43
    117.47  ▲  0.44%
    S&P 500 2964.33
    22.57  ▲  0.77%
    Data as of Jul 1, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar