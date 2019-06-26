Quantcast

Hershey to Webcast Second-Quarter Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  June 26, 2019, 09:30:00 AM EDT


HERSHEY, Pa., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will release its second-quarter sales and earnings results on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET on that date. The company will webcast live its second-quarter conference call via the Hershey corporate website.  Please click here and navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

If you are unable to click on the link above, please copy and paste the URL below into a web browser

https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html



FINANCIAL CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:
Melissa Poole Jeff Beckman
717-534-7556 717-534-8090





Source: The Hershey Company

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HSY




