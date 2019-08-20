Hershey Solutions Online Portal Adds Product Ordering to Help Convenience Store Retailers Maximize Sales and Profits



Portal now offering capability of online ordering same day that new products announced

HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), celebrating 125 years as a category management and snacks leader, is offering a new time-saving and profit-building tool for retailers through its Hershey Solutions online portal. The site, launched in 2018, allows convenience store decision makers to quickly capitalize on new product launches and shopper trends. Beginning this summer, registered retailers are now able to increase product speed to shelf with the time-saving capability to place orders.



"We want to see our convenience store partners continue to grow and are proud to be investing in capabilities that will help them drive trips, build baskets and ultimately maximize sales and profits," said Gwen Andrews, Senior Manager, Sales Planning C-store, The Hershey Company. "Our Hershey Solutions portal allows us to help thousands of retailers each day, providing them access to category management insights, merchandising, new product news and now online ordering."

Hershey Solutions is available to all retailers 24-hours a day, 7 days a week as a go-to resource for the latest insights-focused planograms and promotional program offerings. The tool also gives retailers access to expert merchandising strategies and shopper insights—anytime, anywhere and from any Internet-connected device. For contracted retailers, Hershey Solutions provides current updates to their Retailer Rewards rebate status as well as identifies compliance gaps with the click of a mouse or tap of a screen. And, with the addition of the new online ordering capability, registered Retailer Rewards program visitors now have the ability to act immediately on these compliance voids.

"It is exciting to see Hershey Solutions continue to grow and there are even more profit-driving business tools that we'll be rolling out in the near future," said Andrews. "The online ordering capability is the first of many exciting additions to come."

For 20 years, Hershey has leveraged its position of strength as the leader in confection to equip its convenience store retail partners with new strategies to drive category sales and support overall business growth.

For more information on, or to register for Hershey Solutions, convenience store retailers can visit https://www.hersheysolutions.com.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2019, is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,500 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop and Pirate's Booty.

For 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Media Contact:

Laura Renaud

lrenaud@hersheys.com



Tamara Davis

(270) 202-8516

tdavis@priceweber.com

Source: The Hershey Company