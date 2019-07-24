Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Second Quarter Highlights Include:



Revenue of $105.0 million, a second quarter record, was 4.7% higher than our second quarter of 2018.



Environmental Services segment revenue was also a second quarter record at $70.2 million, an increase of 8.9% compared to the second quarter of 2018.



Environmental Services segment profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses was a 12-week quarter high of $19.0 million, compared to $16.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.



Net income of $7.1 million during the second quarter was a record high for a 12-week quarter.



Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter was $0.30 compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter.



EBITDA during the second quarter was $13.6 million.



Adjusted diluted income per share for the second quarter was $0.35, which represents a record high for a 12-week quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was a record $15.9 million for the quarter compared to $13.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

ELGIN, Ill., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (Nasdaq:HCCI), a leading provider of parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily focused on small and mid-sized customers, today announced results for the second quarter which ended June 15, 2019.

Second Quarter Review

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $105.0 million compared to $100.3 million for the same quarter of 2018, an increase of 4.7%.

Operating margin increased to 21.8% compared to 21.1% in the second quarter of 2018 primarily as a result of improved operating results in our Environmental Services segment. Our second quarter SG&A expense was 11.2% of revenue which is approximately 100 basis points lower than the same period in 2018 mainly driven by higher revenue and lower severance costs, partially offset by higher bad debt expense.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter was $7.1 million compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $6.0 million in the year earlier quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $0.30 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of site closure costs incurred during the quarter, second quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.35.

Segments

Our Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste, vacuum services, antifreeze recycling, and field services. Environmental Services revenue was $70.2 million during the quarter compared to $64.4 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The 8.9% increase in revenue was driven by growth in most of our product and service lines with the antifreeze, vacuum, and containerized waste businesses being the largest contributors to growth. Excluding the impact of a large field services project from our second quarter 2018 results, our organic revenue growth in the segment during the second quarter 2019 was 11.3%. Environmental Services profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses was $19.0 million, or 27.0% of revenue, compared to $16.5 million, or 25.6% of revenue, in the year-ago quarter. The $2.5 million increase was mainly driven by higher revenue along with lower disposal costs, partially offset by higher labor costs.

President and CEO Brian Recatto commented, "The second quarter represents the sixth-straight quarter of high single or double-digit revenue growth in our Environmental Services segment. This continued strong growth and improved cost management resulted in record operating profit for a 12-week quarter."

Our Oil Business segment includes used oil collection activities, re-refining activities, and sales of recycled fuel oil. During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, Oil Business revenues decreased (2.9)% to $34.8 million compared to $35.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The decline in revenue was mainly due to a decrease in our selling price of base oil, partially offset by an increase in the volume of base oil gallons sold. Oil Business segment operating margin fell to 11.2% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 13.0% in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The lower operating margin compared to the second quarter of 2018 was mainly due to a decrease in the spread between our selling price for base oil and our feedstock costs.

Recatto commented, "We are encouraged by the vast improvement in oil business profitability compared to the first quarter and the overall double-digit operating margin percentage. This strong performance was mainly due to higher base oil selling prices compared to the first quarter, and record production at our re-refinery during the second quarter."

Safe Harbor Statement

All references to the "Company," "we," "our," and "us" refer to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc., and its subsidiaries.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. provides parts cleaning, used oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services primarily to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance sector as well as manufacturers and other industrial businesses.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited)

June 15,

2019 December 29,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,168 $ 43,579 Accounts receivable - net 54,976 51,744 Inventory - net 29,052 33,059 Other current assets 7,422 6,835 Total current assets 143,618 135,217 Property, plant and equipment - net 145,599 139,987 Right of use assets 70,160 — Equipment at customers - net 23,866 23,814 Software and intangible assets - net 16,756 14,681 Goodwill 32,742 34,123 Total assets $ 432,741 $ 347,822 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,323 $ 32,630 Current portion of lease liabilities 20,708 — Contract liabilities - net 2,371 166 Accrued salaries, wages, and benefits 4,890 6,024 Taxes payable 6,924 6,120 Other current liabilities 5,670 5,089 Total current liabilities 78,886 50,029 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 49,894 — Long-term debt 29,186 29,046 Deferred income taxes 15,666 14,516 Total liabilities $ 173,632 $ 93,591 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock - 26,000,000 shares authorized at $0.01 par value, 23,180,012 shares and 23,058,584 shares issued and outstanding at June 15, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively $ 232 $ 231 Additional paid-in capital 198,074 197,533 Retained earnings 60,363 55,819 Total Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. stockholders' equity 258,669 253,583 Noncontrolling interest 440 648 Total equity 259,109 254,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 432,741 $ 347,822

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Second Quarter Ended, First Half Ended, June 15,

2019 June 16,

2018 June 15,

2019 June 16,

2018 Revenues Service revenues $ 57,936 $ 60,014 $ 114,309 $ 114,151 Product revenues 41,302 40,289 77,160 69,299 Rental income 5,762 — 9,304 — Total revenues $ 105,000 $ 100,303 $ 200,773 $ 183,450 Operating expenses Operating costs $ 78,849 $ 76,272 $ 161,332 $ 144,658 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,042 11,522 23,438 22,544 Depreciation and amortization 4,061 3,659 8,196 7,302 Other expense - net 1,514 341 1,457 729 Operating income 9,534 8,509 6,350 8,217 Interest expense - net 219 240 449 486 Income before income taxes 9,315 8,269 5,901 7,731 Provision for income taxes 2,151 2,149 1,165 1,713 Net income 7,164 6,120 4,736 6,018 Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 108 121 192 139 Net income attributable to Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. common stockholders $ 7,056 $ 5,999 $ 4,544 $ 5,879 Net income per share: basic $ 0.30 $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.26 Net income per share: diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.26 $ 0.19 $ 0.25 Number of weighted average shares outstanding: basic 23,137 23,029 23,127 22,995 Number of weighted average shares outstanding: diluted 23,368 23,361 23,366 23,246

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Segment Information

(Unaudited)

Second Quarter Ended, June 15, 2019 (thousands) Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 54,332 $ 3,604 $ — $ 57,936 Product revenues 10,178 31,124 — 41,302 Rental income 5,686 76 — 5,762 Total revenues $ 70,196 $ 34,804 $ — $ 105,000 Operating expenses Operating costs 49,374 29,475 — 78,849 Operating depreciation and amortization 1,872 1,436 — 3,308 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 18,950 $ 3,893 $ — $ 22,843 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,042 11,042 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 753 753 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 11,795 $ 11,795 Other expense - net 1,514 1,514 Operating income 9,534 Interest expense - net 219 219 Income before income taxes $ 9,315





Second Quarter Ended, June 16, 2018 (thousands)



Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 56,924 $ 3,090 $ — $ 60,014 Product revenues 7,521 32,768 — 40,289 Total revenues $ 64,445 $ 35,858 $ — $ 100,303 Operating expenses Operating costs 46,456 29,816 — 76,272 Operating depreciation and amortization 1,502 1,389 — 2,891 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 16,487 $ 4,653 $ — $ 21,140 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 11,522 11,522 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 768 768 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 12,290 $ 12,290 Other expense - net 341 341 Operating income 8,509 Interest expense - net 240 240 Income before income taxes $ 8,269





First Half Ended, June 15, 2019 (thousands)



Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 107,207 $ 7,102 $ — $ 114,309 Product revenues 20,315 56,845 — 77,160 Rental income 9,171 133 — 9,304 Total revenues $ 136,693 $ 64,080 $ — $ 200,773 Operating expenses Operating costs 99,538 61,794 — 161,332 Operating depreciation and amortization 3,508 2,868 — 6,376 Profit (loss) before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 33,647 $ (582 ) $ — $ 33,065 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 23,438 23,438 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 1,820 1,820 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 25,258 $ 25,258 Other expense - net 1,457 1,457 Operating income 6,350 Interest expense - net 449 449 Income before income taxes $ 5,901





First Half Ended, June 16, 2018 (thousands)



Environmental

Services Oil Business Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Service revenues $ 107,956 $ 6,195 $ — $ 114,151 Product revenues 13,964 55,335 — 69,299 Total revenues $ 121,920 $ 61,530 $ — $ 183,450 Operating expenses Operating costs 89,181 55,477 — 144,658 Operating depreciation and amortization 2,992 2,777 — 5,769 Profit before corporate selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 29,747 $ 3,276 $ — $ 33,023 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 22,544 22,544 Depreciation and amortization from SG&A 1,533 1,533 Total selling, general, and administrative expenses $ 24,077 $ 24,077 Other expense - net 729 729 Operating income 8,217 Interest expense - net 486 486 Income before income taxes $ 7,731





Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Reconciliation of our Net Income Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) and to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Second Quarter Ended, First Half Ended, (thousands) June 15,

2019 June 16,

2018 June 15,

2019 June 16,

2018 Net income $ 7,164 $ 6,120 $ 4,736 $ 6,018 Interest expense - net 219 240 449 486 Provision for income taxes 2,151 2,149 1,165 1,713 Depreciation and amortization 4,061 3,659 8,196 7,302 EBITDA (a) $ 13,595 $ 12,168 $ 14,546 $ 15,519 Adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard(b)



— — 2,202 — Non-cash compensation (c) 833 1,042 1,721 1,869 Retirement costs and severance (d) — 532 656 659 Site closure costs (e) 1,510 184 1,510 509 Implementation costs of ASC 842(f) — — 355 — Adjusted EBITDA (g) $ 15,938 $ 13,926 $ 20,990 $ 18,556 (a)EBITDA represents net income before provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization. We have presented EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. Management uses EBITDA as a measurement tool for evaluating our actual operating performance compared to budget and prior periods. Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do. EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; EBITDA does not reflect tax expense or the cash requirements necessary to pay for tax obligations; and

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA only as a supplement. (b) Revenue deferred during the first quarter from the adoption of ASC 842 lease accounting standard. (c) Non-cash compensation expenses which are recorded in SG&A. (d) Cost associated with retirement of our former SVP Sales and other employee separations. (e) Costs mainly associated with the closure of the Company's facility located in Wilmington, Delaware. (f) One-time cost associated with the implementation of ASC 842. (g) We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it may be used by analysts, investors, our lenders, and other interested parties in the evaluation of our performance. Other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the income impact from the site closure costs adjustment for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2018. Reconciliation of our Net Income and Net Income Per Share Determined in Accordance with U.S. GAAP to our Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Income Per Share (In thousands, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Ended, June 15, 2019 June 16, 2018 GAAP net income $ 7,164 $ 6,120 Site Closure costs 1,510 184 Net tax effect of items above (355 ) (48 ) Adjusted net income $ 8,319 $ 6,256 GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.30 $ 0.26 Site closure costs per share 0.07 0.01 Net tax effect per share of items above (0.02 ) — Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.27





Source: Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc.