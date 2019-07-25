Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $11.4 Million for the Second Quarter of 2019 and $23.5 Million for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019





SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq:HTBK), the holding company (the "Company") for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced net income was $11.4 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $915,000, or $0.02 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018, and $12.1 million, or $0.28 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income was $23.5 million, or $0.54 per average diluted common share, compared to $9.7 million, or $0.24 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. All results are unaudited.



Earnings for both the second quarter of 2019 and the first six months of 2019 included $540,000 of merger-related costs for the recently announced proposed merger with Presidio Bank ("Presidio"). Earnings for the second quarter of 2018 and for the first six months of 2018 were reduced by merger-related costs of $8.2 million and $8.8 million, respectively. These costs were associated with the acquisitions of Tri-Valley Bank ("Tri-Valley") on April 6, 2018, and United American Bank ("United American") on May 4, 2018. In addition, the Company recorded a $6.1 million specific reserve during the second quarter of 2018 for a lending relationship that was placed on nonaccrual, partially offset by a $1.3 million legal settlement recovery.

"The highlight of the quarter was our announced signing of a merger agreement in May 2019 with Presidio, a high-quality business bank headquartered in San Francisco," said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about the combination of our two franchises, which we believe will create the greater San Francisco Bay Area's premier community business bank, driving our total assets to over $4.0 billion. With the Presidio merger, we also expect to achieve revenue synergies, as well as cost savings, adding to deal-related earnings accretion. Over the past four years, we acquired three banks, all of which were accretive to earnings in the first year following the closing of the transactions."

"At the same time, we delivered solid earnings for the second quarter of 2019, highlighted by a $29.4 million increase in total loans at June 30, 2019 from the end of last quarter, solid credit quality and disciplined approach to cost controls," said Mr. Kaczmarek. "We delivered strong performance metrics with a net interest margin of 4.38%, a return on average tangible equity of 15.94%, return on average tangible assets of 1.53%, and an efficiency ratio of 54.76% for the second quarter of 2019. We are well positioned to continue to build on our momentum as we head into the second half of the year."

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights (as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2019, compared to June 30, 2018, and March 31, 2019, except as noted):

Operating Results:

♦ Diluted earnings per share were $0.26 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $0.02 for the second quarter of 2018, and $0.28 for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.54 for the first six months of 2019, compared to $0.24 for the six months of 2018.

♦ The return on average tangible assets was 1.53%, and the return on average tangible equity was 15.94% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 0.12% and 1.49%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018, and 1.63% and 17.90%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019. The return on average tangible assets was 1.58%, and the return on average tangible equity was 16.89%, for the first six months of 2019, compared to 0.69% and 8.43%, respectively, for the first six months of 2018.

♦ Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, increased 2% to $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $30.2 million for the second quarter of 2018, and remained relatively flat from $31.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased 10% to $62.0 million for the first six months of 2019, compared to $56.5 million for the first six months of 2018.

The fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest margin improved by 8 basis points to 4.38% for the second quarter of 2019, from 4.30% for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to the impact of increases in the prime rate and the rate on investment securities and overnight funds, and a higher average balance of investment securities, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding's factored receivables, a higher cost of deposits, and a decline in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the Company's acquisitions. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 remained unchanged from 4.38% for the first quarter of 2019.





For the first six months of 2019, the net interest margin expanded 16 basis points to 4.38%, compared to 4.22% for the first six months of 2018, primarily due to a higher average balance of loans and securities, the impact of increases in the yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits, and a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding's factored receivables.





♦ The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 1,727,988 $ 23,342 5.42 % $ 1,713,141 $ 21,717 5.08 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 45,708 2,967 26.04 % 52,251 3,355 25.75 % Residential mortgages 36,136 234 2.60 % 42,117 285 2.71 % Purchased CRE loans 31,484 290 3.69 % 36,885 329 3.58 % Loan credit mark / accretion (5,842 ) 418 0.10 % (5,983 ) 669 0.16 % Total loans $ 1,835,474 $ 27,251 5.96 % $ 1,838,411 $ 26,355 5.75 %

♦ The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.96% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 5.75% for the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a decrease in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 1,727,988 $ 23,342 5.42 % $ 1,724,723 $ 22,854 5.37 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 45,708 2,967 26.04 % 48,502 2,953 24.69 % Residential mortgages 36,136 234 2.60 % 36,770 251 2.77 % Purchased CRE loans 31,484 290 3.69 % 33,344 294 3.58 % Loan credit mark / accretion (5,842 ) 418 0.10 % (6,249 ) 455 0.10 % Total loans $ 1,835,474 $ 27,251 5.96 % $ 1,837,090 $ 26,807 5.92 %

♦ The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.96% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 5.92% for the first quarter of 2019.

For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 1,726,364 $ 46,195 5.40 % $ 1,577,297 $ 40,182 5.14 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 47,097 5,921 25.35 % 50,670 6,501 25.87 % Residential mortgages 36,451 485 2.68 % 42,814 578 2.72 % Purchased CRE loans 32,409 584 3.63 % 37,032 652 3.55 % Loan credit mark / accretion (6,044 ) 873 0.10 % (3,567 ) 726 0.09 % Total loans $ 1,836,277 $ 54,058 5.94 % $ 1,704,246 $ 48,639 5.76 %



♦ The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.94% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 5.76% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.



♦ The total purchase discount on loans from Focus Business Bank ("Focus") loan portfolio was $5.4 million on the acquisition date of August 20, 2015, of which $486,000 remains outstanding as of June 30, 2019. The total purchase discount on loans from Tri-Valley loan portfolio was $2.6 million on the acquisition date of April 6, 2018, of which $1.9 million remains outstanding as of June 30, 2019. The total purchase discount on loans from United American loan portfolio was $4.7 million on the acquisition date of May 4, 2018, of which $3.2 million remains outstanding as of June 30, 2019.

♦ The cost of total deposits increased to 0.31% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 0.19% for the second quarter of 2018 and 0.28% for the first quarter of 2019. The total cost of deposits was 0.30% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 0.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

♦ There was a $740,000 credit to the provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2019, compared to a $7.2 million provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2018, and a $1.1 million credit to the provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2019. There was a $1.8 million credit to the provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a $7.7 million provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The higher provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2018 and first six months of 2018 included a $6.1 million specific reserve for a lending relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2018.

♦ Total noninterest income remained relatively flat at $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2018 included proceeds from a legal settlement, which was offset by higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, and a higher gain on sale of securities for the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest income increased to $2.8 million at June 30, 2019 from $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to a $548,000 gain on sales of securities for the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, noninterest income increased to $5.2 million, compared to $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest income for the first six months of 2019, was primarily due to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, and a higher gain on sales of securities for the first six months of 2019, partially offset by lower gain on sales of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans for the first six months of 2019, and proceeds from a legal settlement in the first six months of 2018.





The Company received $1.3 million proceeds from a legal settlement during the second quarter of 2018, of which $377,000 was recorded in other noninterest income, and $922,000 was credited to professional fees for recaptured legal fees previously paid by the Company.

♦ Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 decreased to $18.4 million, compared to $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2018, and increased from $17.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased to $36.4 million, compared to $40.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The decrease in noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2019 and the first six months of 2019, compared to the respective periods in 2018, was primarily due to costs related to the merger transactions with Tri-Valley and United American, partially offset by higher professional fees. Other noninterest expense included pre-tax acquisition and integration costs of $4.8 million and $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2018 and first six months of 2018, respectively. In addition, salaries and employee benefits included severance and retention expense of $3.4 million related to the Tri-Valley and United American acquisitions, for total severance, retention, acquisition and integration costs of $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $8.8 million first six months of 2018. Professional fees for the second quarter of 2018 and first six months of 2018 included a recovery of $922,000 from a legal settlement. Merger-related costs for both the second quarter of 2019 and the first six months of 2019 totaled $540,000 for the recently announced proposed merger with Presidio, which were included in other noninterest expense.





Salaries and employee benefits decreased 1% to $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $10.8 million for the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and employee benefits are generally higher in the first quarter of each year due to the cyclical nature of payroll taxes, vacation accrual expense, and 401(k) matching; however, these lower expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were partially offset by annual salary increases that were effective at the beginning of the second quarter of 2019.





Full time equivalent employees were 309 at June 30, 2019, 303 at June 30, 2018, and 309 at March 31, 2019.



♦ The efficiency ratio was 54.76% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 75.47% for the second quarter of 2018, and 53.47% for the first quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 54.12%, compared to 66.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The efficiency ratio was higher in the second quarter and first six months of 2018 primarily due to costs related to the merger transactions with Tri-Valley and United American.

♦ Income tax expense was $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to income tax benefit of ($31,000) for the second quarter of 2018, and an income tax expense of $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $9.1 million, compared to $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2019 was 28.9%, compared to (3.5%) for the second quarter of 2018, and 27.1% for the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate was higher for the second quarter of 2019, compared to the first quarter of 2019, primarily due to the non-deductibility of some of the costs related to the proposed merger transaction with Presidio. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 28.0%, compared to 24.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company's investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low income housing limited partnerships (net of low income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.



Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

♦ Total assets remained relatively flat at $3.11 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $3.12 billion at both June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019.

♦ Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $383.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $335.9 million at June 30, 2018, and $452.5 million at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, the Company's securities available-for-sale portfolio comprised $242.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $140.5 million of U.S. Treasury. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at June 30, 2019 was $915,000, compared to a pre-tax unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale of ($10.8) million at June 30, 2018, and a pre-tax unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale of ($2.9) million at March 31, 2019. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are rising, the Company will experience a lower unrealized gain (or a higher unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company sold $59.3 million of securities available-for-sale for a net gain of $548,000. The securities sold consisted of $41.9 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, $10.0 million of U.S. Treasury, and $7.4 million of U.S. Government sponsored entities debt securities.

♦ At June 30, 2019, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $351.4 million, compared to $388.6 million at June 30, 2018, and $367.0 million at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, the Company's securities held-to-maturity portfolio comprised $267.5 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $83.9 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.



♦ The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

LOANS June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (in $000's, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 567,529 30 % $ 559,718 30 % $ 609,468 31 % Real estate: CRE 1,037,885 55 % 1,012,641 55 % 1,030,884 53 % Land and construction 97,297 5 % 98,222 5 % 128,891 6 % Home equity 116,057 6 % 118,448 6 % 121,278 6 % Residential mortgages 48,944 3 % 49,786 3 % 54,367 3 % Consumer 10,279 1 % 9,690 1 % 12,060 1 % Total Loans 1,877,991 100 % 1,848,505 100 % 1,956,948 100 % Deferred loan fees, net (224 ) — (187 ) — (315 ) — Loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,877,767 100 % $ 1,848,318 100 % $ 1,956,633 100 %

Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased 2% to $1.88 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.85 billionMarch 31, 2019. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, decreased $78.9 million, or (4%), to $1.88 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.96 billion at June 30, 2018, primarily due to a decline of $41.9 million in commercial loans ("C&I"), $31.6 million in land and construction loans, $6.1 million in purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, $5.2 million in home equity loans, and $5.1 million in purchased residential mortgages, partially offset by an increase of $13.1 million in CRE loans.





C&I line usage was 40% at June 30, 2019, compared to 37% at June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019.





At June 30, 2019, 38% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.



♦ The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 27,318 $ 27,848 $ 20,139 $ 27,848 $ 19,658 Charge-offs during the period (76 ) (226 ) (870 ) (302 ) (1,115 ) Recoveries during the period 129 757 197 886 417 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period 53 531 (673 ) 584 (698 ) Provision (credit) for loan losses during the period (740 ) (1,061 ) 7,198 (1,801 ) 7,704 Balance at end of period $ 26,631 $ 27,318 $ 26,664 $ 26,631 $ 26,664 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,877,767 $ 1,848,318 $ 1,956,633 $ 1,877,767 $ 1,956,633 Total nonperforming loans $ 17,018 $ 17,315 $ 26,545 $ 17,018 $ 26,545 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.36 % 1.42 % 1.36 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 156.49 % 157.77 % 100.45 % 156.49 % 100.45 %

The ALLL was 1.42% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2018, and 1.48% at March 31, 2019. The ALLL to total nonperforming loans was 156.49% at June 30, 2019, compared to 100.45% at June 30, 2018, and 157.77% at March 31, 2019.





Net recoveries totaled $53,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net charge-offs of $673,000 for the second quarter of 2018, and net recoveries of $531,000 for the first quarter of 2019.



♦ The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets ("NPAs") at the periods indicated:



End of Period: NONPERFORMING ASSETS June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (in $000's, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 6,583 39 % $ 6,633 38 % $ 19,545 74 % CRE loans 8,442 49 % 8,442 49 % 5,801 22 % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,323 8 % 1,357 8 % 511 2 % SBA loans 513 3 % 570 3 % 337 1 % Home equity and consumer loans 157 1 % 313 2 % 351 1 % Total nonperforming assets $ 17,018 100 % $ 17,315 100 % $ 26,545 100 %

NPAs totaled $17.0 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $26.5 million, or 0.85% of total assets, at June 30, 2018, and $17.3 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at March 31, 2019.



A large lending relationship was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2018. At June 30, 2019, the recorded investment of this lending relationship was $10.8 million, and the Company had a $5.9 million specific loan loss reserve allocated for this lending relationship, compared to a recorded investment of $22.9 million, and a $6.1 million specific loan loss reserve allocated for this lending relationship at June 30, 2018, and a recorded investment of $10.8 million, and a $5.9 million specific loan loss reserve allocated for this lending relationship at March 31, 2019.



There were no foreclosed assets at June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018, or March 31, 2019.





Classified assets were $31.2 million, or 1.00% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, compared to $32.3 million, or 1.03% of total assets, at June 30, 2018, and $25.2 million, 0.81% of total assets, at March 31, 2019. The increase in classified assets at June 30, 2019, compared to March 31, 2019, was primarily due to a commercial loan customer with a majority of loans being for CRE that were moved to classified assets, but still accruing, during the second quarter of 2019.



♦ On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Under the new guidance, the Company recognizes the following for all leases, at the commencement date: (1) a lease liability, which is a lessee's obligation to make lease payments arising from a lease, measured on a discounted basis; and (2) a right-of-use ("ROU") asset, which is an asset that represents the lessee's right to use, or control the use of, a specified asset for the lease term. While the new standard impacts lessors and lessees, the Company is impacted as a lessee of the offices and real estate used for operations. The Company's lease agreements include options to renew at the Company's discretion. The extensions are not reasonably certain to be exercised, therefore it was not considered in the calculation of the ROU asset and lease liability. Total assets and total liabilities were $7.4 million on its consolidated statement of financial condition at June 30, 2019, as a result of recognizing right-of-use assets, included in other assets, and lease liabilities, included in other liabilities, related to non-cancelable operating lease agreements for office space.

♦ The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



DEPOSITS June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 (in $000's, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 994,082 38 % $ 1,016,770 38 % $ 1,002,053 37 % Demand, interest-bearing 682,114 26 % 704,996 27 % 683,805 25 % Savings and money market 788,832 30 % 759,306 29 % 827,304 31 % Time deposits — under $250 53,351 2 % 56,385 2 % 72,030 3 % Time deposits — $250 and over 88,519 3 % 90,042 3 % 81,379 3 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 15,575 1 % 12,745 1 % 17,048 1 % Total deposits $ 2,622,473 100 % $ 2,640,244 100 % $ 2,683,619 100 %

Total deposits decreased $61.1 million, or (2)%, to $2.62 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.68 billion at June 30, 2018, and decreased $17.8 million or (1%) from $2.64 billion at March 31, 2019.





Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, decreased $48.1 million, or (2%), to $2.47 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.51 billion at June 30, 2018, and decreased $16.0 million or (1%) at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.48 billion at March 31, 2019.



♦ The Company's consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action ("PCA") regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2019, as reflected in the following table:



Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Risk-Based 15.9 % 14.9 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Risk-Based 13.0 % 13.7 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based 13.0 % 13.7 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Leverage 9.9 % 10.5 % 5.0 % 4.0 %

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.



♦ The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:



ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale $ 675 $ (2,010 ) $ (7,684 ) Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity 316 325 358 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (3,770 ) (3,746 ) (3,724 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (3,931 ) (3,963 ) (5,469 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 408 407 653 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (6,302 ) $ (8,987 ) $ (15,866 )

♦ Tangible equity increased to $293.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $249.6 million at June 30, 2018, and $283.3 million at March 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $6.75 at June 30, 2019, compared to $5.77 at June 30, 2018, and $6.54 at March 31, 2019.

Proposed Acquisition of Presidio Bank Update:

A special meeting of shareholders of Heritage Commerce Corp will be held at its principal offices located at 150 Almaden Boulevard, San Jose, California 95113 on August 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Shareholders will be asked to approve the principal terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization, dated as of May 16, 2019, by and among Heritage Commerce Corp, Heritage Bank of Commerce and Presidio Bank (the "merger agreement") and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement, including the merger of Presidio Bank with and into Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "merger"), with Heritage Bank of Commerce surviving the merger, and the issuance of Heritage Commerce Corp common stock to the Presidio Bank shareholders in connection with the merger (the "Heritage share issuance"), as described in the joint proxy statement/prospectus. The record date for the meeting is July 10, 2019.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in February 1998, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Jose, San Mateo, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Six Months Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, Percent (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Change Interest income $ 33,489 $ 33,449 $ 31,980 0 % 5 % $ 66,938 $ 59,857 12 % Interest expense 2,573 2,407 1,816 7 % 42 % 4,980 3,345 49 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 30,916 31,042 30,164 0 % 2 % 61,958 56,512 10 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (740 ) (1,061 ) 7,198 30 % (110 ) % (1,801 ) 7,704 (123 ) % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,656 32,103 22,966 (1 ) % 38 % 63,759 48,808 31 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,177 1,161 972 1 % 21 % 2,338 1,874 25 % Gain on sales of securities 548 — 179 N/A 206 % 548 266 106 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 333 330 237 1 % 41 % 663 600 11 % Servicing income 150 191 189 (21 ) % (21 ) % 341 370 (8 ) % Gain on sales of SBA loans 36 139 80 (74 ) % (55 ) % 175 315 (44 ) % Other 521 647 1,123 (19 ) % (54 ) % 1,168 1,550 (25 ) % Total noninterest income 2,765 2,468 2,780 12 % (1 ) % 5,233 4,975 5 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,698 10,770 14,806 (1 ) % (28 ) % 21,468 24,583 (13 ) % Occupancy and equipment 1,578 1,506 1,262 5 % 25 % 3,084 2,368 30 % Professional fees 753 818 (289 ) (8 ) % 361 % 1,571 395 298 % Other 5,416 4,824 9,083 12 % (40 ) % 10,240 13,506 (24 ) % Total noninterest expense 18,445 17,918 24,862 3 % (26 ) % 36,363 40,852 (11 ) % Income before income taxes 15,976 16,653 884 (4 ) % 1707 % 32,629 12,931 152 % Income tax expense 4,623 4,507 (31 ) 3 % 15013 % 9,130 3,207 185 % Net income $ 11,353 $ 12,146 $ 915 (7 ) % 1141 % $ 23,499 $ 9,724 142 % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.02 (7 ) % 1200 % $ 0.54 $ 0.24 125 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.02 (7 ) % 1200 % $ 0.54 $ 0.24 125 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 43,202,562 43,108,208 41,925,616 0 % 3 % 43,155,360 40,083,056 8 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 43,721,451 43,670,341 42,508,674 0 % 3 % 43,695,117 40,660,083 7 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 43,498,406 43,323,753 43,222,184 0 % 1 % 43,498,406 43,222,184 1 % Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 0 % 9 % $ 0.24 $ 0.22 9 % Book value per share $ 8.92 $ 8.74 $ 8.01 2 % 11 % $ 8.92 $ 8.01 11 % Tangible book value per share $ 6.75 $ 6.54 $ 5.77 3 % 17 % $ 6.75 $ 5.77 17 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 11.96 % 13.28 % 1.11 % (10 ) % 977 % 12.61 % 6.52 % 93 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 15.94 % 17.90 % 1.49 % (11 ) % 970 % 16.89 % 8.43 % 100 % Annualized return on average assets 1.48 % 1.58 % 0.12 % (6 ) % 1133 % 1.53 % 0.67 % 128 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.53 % 1.63 % 0.12 % (6 ) % 1175 % 1.58 % 0.69 % 129 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 4.38 % 4.38 % 4.30 % 0 % 2 % 4.38 % 4.22 % 4 % Efficiency ratio 54.76 % 53.47 % 75.47 % 2 % (27 ) % 54.12 % 66.44 % (19 ) % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000's, unaudited) Average assets $ 3,070,043 $ 3,109,583 $ 3,046,566 (1 ) % 1 % $ 3,089,704 $ 2,908,210 6 % Average tangible assets $ 2,975,096 $ 3,014,029 $ 2,961,335 (1 ) % 0 % $ 2,994,455 $ 2,839,917 5 % Average earning assets $ 2,844,677 $ 2,885,591 $ 2,826,786 (1 ) % 1 % $ 2,865,021 $ 2,713,500 6 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 4,256 $ 3,125 $ 3,410 36 % 25 % $ 3,693 $ 3,328 11 % Average total loans $ 1,831,218 $ 1,833,965 $ 1,835,001 0 % 0 % $ 1,832,584 $ 1,700,918 8 % Average deposits $ 2,590,933 $ 2,637,308 $ 2,622,580 (2 ) % (1 ) % $ 2,613,993 $ 2,514,057 4 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,001,914 $ 1,024,142 $ 991,902 (2 ) % 1 % $ 1,012,967 $ 969,002 5 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,589,019 $ 1,613,166 $ 1,630,678 (1 ) % (3 ) % $ 1,601,026 $ 1,545,055 4 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,628,554 $ 1,652,658 $ 1,670,033 (1 ) % (2 ) % $ 1,640,539 $ 1,584,344 4 % Average equity $ 380,605 $ 370,792 $ 331,210 3 % 15 % $ 375,751 $ 300,943 25 % Average tangible equity $ 285,658 $ 275,238 $ 245,979 4 % 16 % $ 280,502 $ 232,650 21 %





For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Interest income $ 33,489 $ 33,449 $ 35,378 $ 34,610 $ 31,980 Interest expense 2,573 2,407 2,318 2,159 1,816 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 30,916 31,042 33,060 32,451 30,164 Provision (credit) for loan losses (740 ) (1,061 ) 142 (425 ) 7,198 ﻿ Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,656 32,103 32,918 32,876 22,966 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,177 1,161 1,132 1,107 972 Gain on sales of securities 548 — — — 179 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 333 330 229 216 237 Servicing income 150 191 176 163 189 Gain on sales of SBA loans 36 139 147 236 80 Other 521 647 709 484 1,123 Total noninterest income 2,765 2,468 2,393 2,206 2,780 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,698 10,770 9,699 10,719 14,806 Occupancy and equipment 1,578 1,506 1,484 1,559 1,262 Professional fees 753 818 853 721 (289 ) Other 5,416 4,824 4,905 4,729 9,083 Total noninterest expense 18,445 17,918 16,941 17,728 24,862 Income before income taxes 15,976 16,653 18,370 17,354 884 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,623 4,507 5,138 4,979 (31 ) Net income $ 11,353 $ 12,146 $ 13,232 $ 12,375 $ 915 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.02 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 43,202,562 43,108,208 43,079,470 43,230,016 41,925,616 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 43,721,451 43,670,341 43,691,222 43,731,370 42,508,674 Common shares outstanding at period-end 43,498,406 43,323,753 43,288,750 43,271,676 43,222,184 Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Book value per share $ 8.92 $ 8.74 $ 8.49 $ 8.17 $ 8.01 Tangible book value per share $ 6.75 $ 6.54 $ 6.28 $ 5.94 $ 5.77 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 11.96 % 13.28 % 14.68 % 14.03 % 1.11 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 15.94 % 17.90 % 20.08 % 19.36 % 1.49 % Annualized return on average assets 1.48 % 1.58 % 1.64 % 1.54 % 0.12 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.53 % 1.63 % 1.69 % 1.59 % 0.12 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 4.38 % 4.38 % 4.42 % 4.36 % 4.30 % Efficiency ratio 54.76 % 53.47 % 47.78 % 51.15 % 75.47 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000's, unaudited) Average assets $ 3,070,043 $ 3,109,583 $ 3,208,177 $ 3,193,139 $ 3,046,566 Average tangible assets $ 2,975,096 $ 3,014,029 $ 3,112,065 $ 3,096,703 $ 2,961,335 Average earning assets $ 2,844,677 $ 2,885,591 $ 2,980,207 $ 2,965,926 $ 2,826,786 Average loans held-for-sale $ 4,256 $ 3,125 $ 5,435 $ 7,076 $ 3,410 Average total loans $ 1,831,218 $ 1,833,965 $ 1,868,186 $ 1,911,715 $ 1,835,001 Average deposits $ 2,590,933 $ 2,637,308 $ 2,752,120 $ 2,749,026 $ 2,622,580 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,001,914 $ 1,024,142 $ 1,107,813 $ 1,071,638 $ 991,902 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,589,019 $ 1,613,166 $ 1,644,307 $ 1,677,388 $ 1,630,678 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,628,554 $ 1,652,658 $ 1,683,790 $ 1,716,813 $ 1,670,033 Average equity $ 380,605 $ 370,792 $ 357,505 $ 349,971 $ 331,210 Average tangible equity $ 285,658 $ 275,238 $ 261,393 $ 253,535 $ 245,979





End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019

2018 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 36,302 $ 38,699 $ 46,340 (6 ) % (22 ) % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 239,710 196,278 177,448 22 % 35 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 383,156 452,521 335,923 (15 ) % 14 % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 351,399 367,023 388,603 (4 ) % (10 ) % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 5,202 3,216 5,745 62 % (9 ) % Loans: Commercial 567,529 559,718 609,468 1 % (7 ) % Real estate: CRE 1,037,885 1,012,641 1,030,884 2 % 1 % Land and construction 97,297 98,222 128,891 (1 ) % (25 ) % Home equity 116,057 118,448 121,278 (2 ) % (4 ) % Residential mortgages 48,944 49,786 54,367 (2 ) % (10 ) % Consumer 10,279 9,690 12,060 6 % (15 ) % Loans 1,877,991 1,848,505 1,956,948 2 % (4 ) % Deferred loan fees, net (224 ) (187 ) (315 ) 20 % (29 ) % Total loans, net of deferred fees 1,877,767 1,848,318 1,956,633 2 % (4 ) % Allowance for loan losses (26,631 ) (27,318 ) (26,664 ) (3 ) % 0 % Loans, net 1,851,136 1,821,000 1,929,969 2 % (4 ) % Company-owned life insurance 62,522 62,189 61,414 1 % 2 % Premises and equipment, net 6,975 6,998 7,355 0 % (5 ) % Goodwill 83,753 83,753 84,417 0 % (1 ) % Other intangible assets 10,900 11,454 12,293 (5 ) % (11 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 76,976 72,746 73,700 6 % 4 % Total assets $ 3,108,031 $ 3,115,877 $ 3,123,207 0 % 0 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 994,082 $ 1,016,770 $ 1,002,053 (2 ) % (1 ) % Demand, interest-bearing 682,114 704,996 683,805 (3 ) % 0 % Savings and money market 788,832 759,306 827,304 4 % (5 ) % Time deposits-under $250 53,351 56,385 72,030 (5 ) % (26 ) % Time deposits-$250 and over 88,519 90,042 81,379 (2 ) % 9 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 15,575 12,745 17,048 22 % (9 ) % Total deposits 2,622,473 2,640,244 2,683,619 (1 ) % (2 ) % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,461 39,414 39,275 0 % 0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 57,989 57,703 54,044 0 % 7 % Total liabilities 2,719,923 2,737,361 2,776,938 (1 ) % (2 ) % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 302,305 301,550 299,224 0 % 1 % Retained earnings 92,105 85,953 62,911 7 % 46 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,302 ) (8,987 ) (15,866 ) 30 % 60 % Total Shareholders' Equity 388,108 378,516 346,269 3 % 12 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,108,031 $ 3,115,877 $ 3,123,207 0 % 0 %





End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 36,302 $ 38,699 $ 30,273 $ 40,831 $ 46,340 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 239,710 196,278 134,295 340,198 177,448 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 383,156 452,521 459,043 319,071 335,923 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 351,399 367,023 377,198 375,732 388,603 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 5,202 3,216 2,649 6,344 5,745 Loans: Commercial 567,529 559,718 597,763 600,594 609,468 Real estate: CRE 1,037,885 1,012,641 994,067 988,491 1,030,884 Land and construction 97,297 98,222 122,358 131,548 128,891 Home equity 116,057 118,448 109,112 116,657 121,278 Residential mortgages 48,944 49,786 50,979 52,441 54,367 Consumer 10,279 9,690 12,453 9,932 12,060 Loans 1,877,991 1,848,505 1,886,732 1,899,663 1,956,948 Deferred loan fees, net (224 ) (187 ) (327 ) (276 ) (315 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 1,877,767 1,848,318 1,886,405 1,899,387 1,956,633 Allowance for loan losses (26,631 ) (27,318 ) (27,848 ) (27,426 ) (26,664 ) Loans, net 1,851,136 1,821,000 1,858,557 1,871,961 1,929,969 Company-owned life insurance 62,522 62,189 61,859 61,630 61,414 Premises and equipment, net 6,975 6,998 7,137 7,246 7,355 Goodwill 83,753 83,753 83,753 83,752 84,417 Other intangible assets 10,900 11,454 12,007 12,614 12,293 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 76,976 72,746 69,791 73,531 73,700 Total assets $ 3,108,031 $ 3,115,877 $ 3,096,562 $ 3,192,910 $ 3,123,207 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 994,082 $ 1,016,770 $ 1,021,582 $ 1,081,846 $ 1,002,053 Demand, interest-bearing 682,114 704,996 702,000 670,624 683,805 Savings and money market 788,832 759,306 754,277 828,297 827,304 Time deposits-under $250 53,351 56,385 58,661 68,194 72,030 Time deposits-$250 and over 88,519 90,042 86,114 84,763 81,379 CDARS - money market and time deposits 15,575 12,745 14,898 11,575 17,048 Total deposits 2,622,473 2,640,244 2,637,532 2,745,299 2,683,619 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,461 39,414 39,369 39,322 39,275 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 57,989 57,703 52,195 54,723 54,044 Total liabilities 2,719,923 2,737,361 2,729,096 2,839,344 2,776,938 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 302,305 301,550 300,844 300,208 299,224 Retained earnings 92,105 85,953 79,003 70,531 62,911 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,302 ) (8,987 ) (12,381 ) (17,173 ) (15,866 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 388,108 378,516 367,466 353,566 346,269 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,108,031 $ 3,115,877 $ 3,096,562 $ 3,192,910 $ 3,123,207





End of Period: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019

2019

2018 2019 2018 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 15,695 $ 15,958 $ 26,034 (2 ) % (40 ) % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,323 1,357 511 (3 ) % 159 % Total nonperforming loans 17,018 17,315 26,545 (2 ) % (36 ) % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 17,018 $ 17,315 $ 26,545 (2 ) % (36 ) % Other restructured loans still accruing $ 175 $ 201 $ 265 (13 ) % (34 ) % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (53 ) $ (531 ) $ 673 90 % (108 ) % Provision (credit) for loan losses during the quarter $ (740 ) $ (1,061 ) $ 7,198 30 % (110 ) % Allowance for loan losses $ 26,631 $ 27,318 $ 26,664 (3 ) % 0 % Classified assets $ 31,176 $ 25,176 $ 32,264 24 % (3 ) % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.36 % (4 ) % 4 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 156.49 % 157.77 % 100.45 % (1 ) % 56 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.85 % (2 ) % (35 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.91 % 0.94 % 1.36 % (3 ) % (33 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses 10 % 8 % 11 % 25 % (9 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1capital plus allowance for loan losses 9 % 8 % 11 % 13 % (18 ) % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000's, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 293,455 $ 283,309 $ 249,559 4 % 18 % Shareholders' equity / total assets 12.49 % 12.15 % 11.09 % 3 % 13 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.74 % 9.38 % 8.25 % 4 % 18 % Loan to deposit ratio 71.60 % 70.01 % 72.91 % 2 % (2 ) % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 37.91 % 38.51 % 37.34 % (2 ) % 2 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.9 % 15.6 % 13.5 % 2 % 18 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.0 % 12.6 % 10.7 % 3 % 21 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.0 % 12.6 % 10.7 % 3 % 21 % Leverage ratio 9.9 % 9.5 % 8.7 % 4 % 14 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total risk-based capital ratio 14.9 % 14.6 % 12.5 % 2 % 19 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.7 % 13.4 % 11.4 % 2 % 20 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.7 % 13.4 % 11.4 % 2 % 20 % Leverage ratio 10.5 % 10.1 % 9.3 % 4 % 13 %

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets



End of Period: CREDIT QUALITY DATA June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 15,695 $ 15,958 $ 13,699 $ 23,342 $ 26,034 Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 1,323 1,357 1,188 1,373 511 Total nonperforming loans 17,018 17,315 14,887 24,715 26,545 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 17,018 $ 17,315 $ 14,887 $ 24,715 $ 26,545 Other restructured loans still accruing $ 175 $ 201 $ 253 $ 334 $ 265 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ (53 ) $ (531 ) $ (280 ) $ (1,187 ) $ 673 Provision (credit) for loan losses during the quarter $ (740 ) $ (1,061 ) $ 142 $ (425 ) $ 7,198 Allowance for loan losses $ 26,631 $ 27,318 $ 27,848 $ 27,426 $ 26,664 Classified assets $ 31,176 $ 25,176 $ 23,409 $ 30,546 $ 32,264 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.48 % 1.44 % 1.36 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 156.49 % 157.77 % 187.06 % 110.97 % 100.45 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.48 % 0.77 % 0.85 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.79 % 1.30 % 1.36 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses 10 % 8 % 8 % 10 % 11 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1capital plus allowance for loan losses 9 % 8 % 7 % 10 % 11 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000's, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 293,455 $ 283,309 $ 271,706 $ 257,200 $ 249,559 Shareholders' equity / total assets 12.49 % 12.15 % 11.87 % 11.07 % 11.09 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.74 % 9.38 % 9.05 % 8.31 % 8.25 % Loan to deposit ratio 71.60 % 70.01 % 71.52 % 69.19 % 72.91 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 37.91 % 38.51 % 38.73 % 39.41 % 37.34 % Total risk-based capital ratio 15.9 % 15.6 % 15.0 % 14.4 % 13.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.0 % 12.6 % 12.0 % 11.5 % 10.7 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.0 % 12.6 % 12.0 % 11.5 % 10.7 % Leverage ratio 9.9 % 9.5 % 8.9 % 8.6 % 8.7 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total risk-based capital ratio 14.9 % 14.6 % 14.0 % 13.4 % 12.5 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.7 % 13.4 % 12.8 % 12.2 % 11.4 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.7 % 13.4 % 12.8 % 12.2 % 11.4 % Leverage ratio 10.5 % 10.1 % 9.4 % 9.1 % 9.3 %

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets



(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 1,835,474 $ 27,251 5.96 % $ 1,838,411 $ 26,355 5.75 % Securities - taxable 707,710 4,136 2.34 % 668,243 3,767 2.26 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 85,329 692 3.25 % 88,102 708 3.22 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 216,164 1,556 2.89 % 232,030 1,298 2.24 % Total interest earning assets (3) 2,844,677 33,635 4.74 % 2,826,786 32,128 4.56 % Cash and due from banks 37,051 38,949 Premises and equipment, net 7,050 7,368 Goodwill and other intangible assets 94,947 85,231 Other assets 86,318 88,232 Total assets $ 3,070,043 $ 3,046,566 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,001,914 $ 991,902 Demand, interest-bearing 686,872 612 0.36 % 662,303 465 0.28 % Savings and money market 744,475 1,034 0.56 % 793,846 619 0.31 % Time deposits - under $100 19,267 22 0.46 % 22,650 23 0.41 % Time deposits - $100 and over 126,303 326 1.04 % 136,048 129 0.38 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 12,102 1 0.03 % 15,831 3 0.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,589,019 1,995 0.50 % 1,630,678 1,239 0.30 % Total deposits 2,590,933 1,995 0.31 % 2,622,580 1,239 0.19 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,431 577 5.87 % 39,245 577 5.90 % Short-term borrowings 104 1 3.86 % 110 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,628,554 2,573 0.63 % 1,670,033 1,816 0.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 2,630,468 2,573 0.39 % 2,661,935 1,816 0.27 % Other liabilities 58,970 53,421 Total liabilities 2,689,438 2,715,356 Shareholders' equity 380,605 331,210 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,070,043 $ 3,046,566 Net interest income (3) / margin 31,062 4.38 % 30,312 4.30 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (146 ) (148 ) Net interest income $ 30,916 $ 30,164





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.



(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $210,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $32,000 for the second quarter of 2018.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 1,835,474 $ 27,251 5.96 % $ 1,837,090 $ 26,807 5.92 % Securities - taxable 707,710 4,136 2.34 % 741,288 4,509 2.47 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 85,329 692 3.25 % 85,943 694 3.27 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 216,164 1,556 2.89 % 221,270 1,585 2.91 % Total interest earning assets (3) 2,844,677 33,635 4.74 % 2,885,591 33,595 4.72 % Cash and due from banks 37,051 37,207 Premises and equipment, net 7,050 7,090 Goodwill and other intangible assets 94,947 95,554 Other assets 86,318 84,141 Total assets $ 3,070,043 $ 3,109,583 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,001,914 $ 1,024,142 Demand, interest-bearing 686,872 612 0.36 % 701,702 618 0.36 % Savings and money market 744,475 1,034 0.56 % 751,191 907 0.49 % Time deposits - under $100 19,267 22 0.46 % 20,380 21 0.42 % Time deposits - $100 and over 126,303 326 1.04 % 126,571 288 0.92 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 12,102 1 0.03 % 13,322 2 0.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,589,019 1,995 0.50 % 1,613,166 1,836 0.46 % Total deposits 2,590,933 1,995 0.31 % 2,637,308 1,836 0.28 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,431 577 5.87 % 39,386 571 5.88 % Short-term borrowings 104 1 3.86 % 106 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,628,554 2,573 0.63 % 1,652,658 2,407 0.59 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 2,630,468 2,573 0.39 % 2,676,800 2,407 0.36 % Other liabilities 58,970 61,991 Total liabilities 2,689,438 2,738,791 Shareholders' equity 380,605 370,792 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,070,043 $ 3,109,583 Net interest income (3) / margin 31,062 4.38 % 31,188 4.38 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (146 ) (146 ) Net interest income $ 30,916 $ 31,042

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.



(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $210,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $91,000 for the first quarter of 2019.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 1,836,277 $ 54,058 5.94 % $ 1,704,246 $ 48,639 5.76 % Securities - taxable 724,406 8,645 2.41 % 681,549 7,629 2.26 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 85,634 1,386 3.26 % 88,285 1,418 3.24 % Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold 218,704 3,141 2.90 % 239,420 2,469 2.08 % Total interest earning assets (3) 2,865,021 67,230 4.73 % 2,713,500 60,155 4.47 % Cash and due from banks 37,129 36,460 Premises and equipment, net 7,070 7,336 Goodwill and other intangible assets 95,249 68,293 Other assets 85,235 82,621 Total assets $ 3,089,704 $ 2,908,210 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,012,967 $ 969,002 Demand, interest-bearing 694,246 1,230 0.36 % 635,562 768 0.24 % Savings and money market 747,815 1,941 0.52 % 741,841 1,062 0.29 % Time deposits - under $100 19,820 44 0.45 % 19,983 35 0.35 % Time deposits - $100 and over 126,436 613 0.98 % 131,525 327 0.50 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 12,709 3 0.05 % 16,144 5 0.06 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,601,026 3,831 0.48 % 1,545,055 2,197 0.29 % Total deposits 2,613,993 3,831 0.30 % 2,514,057 2,197 0.18 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,408 1,148 5.87 % 39,215 1,148 5.90 % Short-term borrowings 105 1 1.92 % 74 — 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,640,539 4,980 0.61 % 1,584,344 3,345 0.43 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 2,653,506 4,980 0.38 % 2,553,346 3,345 0.26 % Other liabilities 60,447 53,921 Total liabilities 2,713,953 2,607,267 Shareholders' equity 375,751 300,943 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,089,704 $ 2,908,210 Net interest income (3) / margin 62,250 4.38 % 56,810 4.22 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (292 ) (298 ) Net interest income $ 61,958 $ 56,512





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.



(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $301,000 for the first six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $249,000 for the first six months ended June 30, 2018.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

