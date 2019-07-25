Quantcast

Heritage Commerce Corp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 05:21:00 PM EDT


SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq:HTBK), today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share to holders of common stock.  The dividend will be payable on August 22, 2019, to shareholders of record at close of business day on August 8, 2019.

"We appreciate the loyalty of our shareholders, and we are committed to providing solid returns to our shareholders through earnings growth and dividends,"  said Walter Kaczmarek, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in February 1998, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Jose, San Mateo, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek.  Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States.  For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Member FDIC

CONTACT:

Debbie Reuter

EVP, Corporate Secretary

Heritage Commerce Corp

Direct: (408) 494-4542



Source: Heritage Commerce Corp

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HTBK




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8238.54
-82.96  ▼  1.00%
DJIA 27140.98
-128.99  ▼  0.47%
S&P 500 3003.67
-15.89  ▼  0.53%
Data as of Jul 25, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar