HempAmericana Adds High-Capacity Solvent Recovery System ahead of Company's Commercial Distribution



NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - HempAmericana, Inc. (OTC:HMPQ) ("HempAmericana" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD products market, is excited to announce the purchase and imminent delivery of a 100-liter solvent recovery system, the Ecochyll X7 High Speed Evaporator, that represents a 400% increase in evaporative capacity for the Company's production line technology. The move comes as the Company kicks off its principal commercial distribution operations.



"Proper Solvent Recovery is one of the most important keys to increasing margins in CBD production because it not only removes the ethanol from the process prior to distillation, but recovers it for future use," noted HMPQ CEO, Salvador Rosillo.

Management notes that chemical solvents (such as butane, hexane, ethanol, propane, and isopropyl alcohol, all used in cannabis extraction processes) can be prohibitively expensive, making solvent cost a major factor determining long-term viability in the CBD production space. The Company's investment in a top-tier high-capacity solvent recovery system should pay for itself in the near term and then to positively impact HempAmericana's margins for years to come, further entrenching the Company as an emerging Company in the rapidly growing CBD marketplace.

The machine, purchased from ECODYST, a premier manufacturer of Solvent systems, is currently in the manufacturers production queue and is expected to arrive at HempAmericana's CBD extraction and production facility in Augusta, Maine, in the coming weeks. Representatives from the manufacturer will aid in installation and on-boarding of the machine, and the Company anticipates a prompt integration of the new technology into operations.

Mr. Rosillo stated, "This machine is the punctuation mark on the production line we have assembled, and will play a significant role in driving bottom-line profitability in the quarters ahead. The timing couldn't be better, as we get set to begin commercial distribution just as the new Cannabidiol and Marijuana Research Expansion Act picks up steam in the US Senate, shining an even brighter spotlight on the shining gem that is the CBD market in America."

About HempAmericana, Inc.

HempAmericana is an emerging leader in the CBD products market. The Company owns and operates a high-capacity, state-of-the-art CBD extraction and processing facility located in Augusta, Maine. This facility is armed with a supersized supercritical CO2 extraction system, centrifugal partition chromatography refinement technology, and a mechanized fully-automated CBD bottling system. Hemp The Company's CBD oil business uses the brand designation, "Weed Got Oil". HempAmericana also researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp, including a popular brand of hemp rolling papers marketed under the brand name, "Rolling Thunders". See more at www.hempamericana.com.

Corporate Contact:

HempAmericana.com

Salvador Rosillo

HempAmericana, Inc.

Phone: (888) 977-7985

Press & Media Inquiries:

EHC Branding Agency

Info@EHCBrandingAgency.Com

(626) MJ-BRAND

Source: HempAmericana, Inc.