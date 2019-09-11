Hemp, Inc. Subsidiary, The Hemp University, Announces Success of Largest Hemp Workshop in Oregon to Date





Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK:HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today that The Hemp University, a subsidiary of Hemp, Inc., hosted its largest sold-out hemp workshop, "The Pre-Harvest Symposium", to date.



Corporate sponsors of The Pre-Harvest Symposium on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, included The Caputo Group, which works with brewing and hemp industries, and Oath Insurance Group, an insurance group for hemp and cannabis. Additionally, Green Leaf Lab, whose main focus is compliance testing, and Johnson Controls, an international company in technology solutions, were among the event's corporate sponsors.

"It is incredible to see each Hemp University workshop in Oregon get better and bigger than the last," said Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin. "The demand and interest in hemp is real, and this is demonstrated through our new corporate sponsors and the sold-out event. As the industry grows and more people in Southern Oregon gain interest in the crop, I am excited to continue hosting these types of workshops to continue moving the industry forward and helping farmers, investors, and entrepreneurs along the way."

At the Pre-Harvest workshop, the Hemp University launched the idea of creating a regional identity for Southern Oregon, which is for the area to become known as the "Napa Valley of Hemp". Hemp, Inc. has dedicated time to studying the Napa Valley and researching what the area has done in the past and hope that by doing so, they can create a true regional identity for Southern Oregon.

Key issues discussed at the workshop included harvesting, processing, and profit channels. Panels included discussions on ethics, profits and sustainability, and regional identity, specifically tailored for Southern Oregon-grown hemp. At the workshop, there was an Entrepreneur's Market that showcased various products and services that align with a prosperous harvest season.

The last Hemp University in Oregon of the year will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019, and will be in partnership with Southern Oregon Hemp Co-Op. The all-day event will host a workshop during the day to educate farmers on how to be profitable. In the evening, there will be an awards gala that will feature the Golden Grow Awards initiative, which will help facilitate the regional identity initiative.

"We always need ways for our community to continue to build synergies and ways to empower the people at the frontlines of this industry. Southern Oregon Hemp Co-Op is an incredible partner for the next Hemp University because they are true advocates for farmers and can help create an environment with standards in place to support these farmers' prosperity," added Perlowin.

