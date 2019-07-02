Hemostemix Announces Ongoing Phase II CLI Trial Abstract Accepted for Presentation by Canadian Society for Vascular Surgery





CALGARY, Alberta, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemostemix Inc. ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: HEM; OTCQB:HMTXF), a biotechnology company developing and commercializing blood-derived stem cell therapies for unmet medical conditions, is pleased to announce that it's abstract was accepted at the upcoming 41st Annual Canadian Society for Vascular Surgery Meeting. The abstract is entitled "Autologous Stem Cell Treatment for CLI Patients with No Revascularization Options: An Update of the Hemostemix ACP-01 Trial With 4.5 Year Followup" by lead investigator Dr. York Hsiang, Professor of Vascular Surgery, University of British Columbia.



Patients with critical limb ischemia (CLI) face a high rate of amputation when revascularization treatment options are exhausted. This abstract reports on the blinded analysis of the long-term follow-up of the first cohort of patients enrolled in the ongoing Hemostemix Phase II multi-center randomized double-blind placebo-controlled clinical study of ACP-01 in CLI patients with no revascularization options. Study subjects are randomized 2:1 to injection of ACP-01 or placebo into their most affected lower extremity and followed for at least 1 year. Post treatment healing of ulcers and resolution of ischemic rest pain occurred in 83% of patients in the study, with outcomes maintained for up to 4.5 years. There were no clinically significant safety issues.

"We are pleased that the abstract has been accepted at this years' Canadian Society for Vascular Surgery annual conference," said Dr. Alan Jacobs, President and Chief Medical Officer of Hemostemix. "We are extremely encouraged by these blinded long-term follow-up results in the first cohort of patients in our ongoing Phase II study, which are consistent with the findings reported in our two previous published studies of ACP-01 in CLI patients."

Dr. Alan Jacobs also recently presented on behalf of the Company at the 2019 BIO International Convention in Philadelphia, PA.

Abstract presentation details:

Title: Autologous Stem Cell Treatment for CLI Patients with No Revascularization Options: An Update of the Hemostemix ACP-01 Trial With 4.5 Year Followup

Poster Session: Vascular Surgery

Session Date, Time, Location: Saturday September 14, 2019, 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM Pacific Time, Delta Grand Okanagan Resort, Kelowna BC

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX INC.

Hemostemix is a publicly traded clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions not adequately addressed by current treatments. It is one of the first clinical-stage biotech companies to test a stem-cell therapy in an international, multicenter, Phase II clinical trial for patients with critical limb ischemia ("CLI"), a severe form of peripheral artery disease ("PAD") caused by reduced blood flow to the legs. The Phase II trial targets a participant's diseased tissue with proprietary cells grown from his or her blood that can support the formation of new blood vessels. The Company's intellectual property portfolio includes over 50 patents issued or pending throughout the world. Hemostemix has a manufacturing contract with Aspire Health Science, LLC ("Aspire"), for the production of ACP-01 and for research and development purposes at Aspire's Orlando, Florida, facility. Building towards commercialization, Hemostemix has also licensed the use, sale and import of ACP-01 for certain indications to Aspire in certain jurisdictions. The Company is continuing research and development of its lead product, ACP-01 with other applications, including cardiovascular, neurological and vascular indications.

For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com or email office@hemostemix.com.

Contact:

Kyle Makofka, CEO

Suite 2150, 300 - 5th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 3C4

Phone: (403) 506-3373

E-Mail: kmakofka@hemostemix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Although Hemostemix believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of Hemostemix management on the date such statements were made. By their nature forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's stage of development, future clinical trial results, long-term capital requirements and future ability to fund operations, future developments in the Company's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete, risks associated with its strategic alliances and the impact of entering new markets on the Company's operations. Each factor should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Source: Hemostemix Inc.