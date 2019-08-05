Helix TCS Leadership Selected as Industry Experts for Colorado Hemp Advancement and Management Plan (CHAMP) Initiative





DENVER, CO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX), (the "Company") the largest provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, is proud to announce that four (4) of its leadership team members have been selected to serve as industry subject matter experts for the Colorado Hemp Advancement and Management Plan (CHAMP) initiative, led by the Colorado Department of Agriculture. Patrick Vo (BioTrackTHC), Moe Afaneh (BioTrackTHC), Dan McMahon (BioTrackTHC), and Grant Whitus, (Helix Security) will serve as industry subject matter experts for the year-long project that will establish a comprehensive blueprint for how Colorado will manage and advance the State's hemp industry.

"Our team's successful track record and leadership in cannabis firmly positions Helix TCS as a trusted authority in new related verticals like hemp," said Zachary L. Venegas, Executive Chairman and CEO of Helix TCS. "Helix TCS is prepared to meet the impending demand of industrial hemp and we look forward to adding value to another frontier market and benefiting from its exponential growth."

The CHAMP initiative will first submit Colorado's official hemp management plan to the USDA in the fall of 2019, as required by the 2018 federal Farm Bill, and then the project will conclude in spring 2020 with the publication of the comprehensive CHAMP report that will address every step in the Colorado hemp supply chain: from cultivation to market. The collaborative CHAMP effort includes Colorado's Department of Agriculture, the Governor's Office, Department of Public Health and Environment, Department of Revenue, Department of Regulatory Agencies, Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Department of Public Safety, Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, Department of Higher Education, local governments, and selected industry experts.

"We are proud that the selection committee values the breadth and depth of our leadership, as well as our track record of reliability," said Patrick Vo, CEO of BioTrackTHC. "This team shaped and drove the launch of the cannabis industry supply chain, and we look forward to contributing that relevant regulatory and industry experience, especially the lessons learned, to develop a sound and successful hemp industry blueprint."

BioTrackTHC is a leading provider of seed to sale cannabis tracking technology in the United States, offering full vertical tracking technology, including dispensary point of sale and government traceability technology. The Company's software suite has tracked over $18 billion in legal cannabis sales and is also utilized by industrial hemp farmers and CBD extractors where the company currently works with large scale farmers and extractors in Colorado, New York, Indiana, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Kentucky. BioTrackTHC's Vo, Afaneh, and McMahon have all held leadership roles throughout the development and deployment of ten (10) government-level cannabis seed to sale tracking systems.

Helix Security is the largest and most successful specialized security services provider to the legal cannabis industry and provides expertise in high value asset protection and transportation. Former Sgt. Whitus is a 26-year veteran of a Colorado sheriff's office and served 17 years on SWAT, the last seven as Team Leader, where he received 16 Medals, including five Medals for Valor, and is one of the most decorated deputies in the county's history.

About Helix TCS, Inc.

BioTrackTHC and Helix Security are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Helix TCS, Inc.Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX) is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS' products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 6 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. BioTrackTHC provides government cannabis tracking technology to 10 US states and territories. For more information on Helix TCS and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com. For more information on BioTrackTHC, visit www.biotrack.com. For more information on Helix Security, visit www.helixcannabissecurity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact: Jeff GonringHelix TCS, Inc. 303-324-1022 press@helixtcs.com IR Contact: Scott OgurHelix TCS, Inc.ir@helixtcs.com

Source: Helix TCS, Inc.