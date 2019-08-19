Helix TCS Adds Former NYSE Executive to Leadership Team





Denver, CO, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX) (the "Company"), the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, is proud to announce that Mr. Garvis Toler III, former Global Head of Capital Markets at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has joined the company's leadership team as President of Data Services. Mr. Toler will also support the company's activities with regard to capital markets.



"Garvis' extensive background in capital markets and data services will bring a highly valuable skill set to the Helix TCS' executive team as we continue to pursue the best opportunities for Helix in new markets and examine our capital market options," said Zachary L. Venegas, Executive Chairman and CEO of Helix TCS, Inc.

"I'm very excited to be joining Helix TCS. I've watched the firm execute their strategy over the years to become an industry leader, and I look forward to supporting the firm's growth into new commercial and financial markets," said Mr. Toler.



Mr. Toler joined the NYSE's experienced senior management team in 2015 to ensure a comprehensive focus on anticipating and serving the needs of issuers. As Global Head of Capital Markets, his role focused on supporting new listing acquisitions and liaising with investment banks, law firms, private equity, and venture capital firms to support capital market transactions. He previously served as the Global Head of Sales and Equity Capital Markets at Dealogic and also held senior sales management and divisional leadership roles at MSCI, J.P. Morgan, RiskMetrics and independent research provider CFRA.



About Helix TCS, Inc.

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX) is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS' products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 6 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix TCS and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



