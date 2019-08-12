Helix TCS Added to LD Micro Cap Index





Denver, CO, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX), the leading ancillary services provider to the legal cannabis industry via its suite of critical infrastructure services, was added to the LD Micro Index, which was designed to give the most accurate representation of the intraday activity of microcap stocks in North America. Twice a year, LD Micro Index evaluates more than 10,000 micro-cap companies in search of top names to be added to the index. On August 1, 2019, Helix TCS was selected among several top cannabis names.



"Our inclusion in the index is welcome recognition of Helix's steady execution of our strategic plan, as well as the deep value inherent in the firm's portfolio of infrastructure businesses, which is still not widely recognized by the market," said Zachary L. Venegas, Executive Chairman and CEO of Helix TCS, Inc.

About Helix TCS, Inc.

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB:HLIX) is a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS' products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 6 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix TCS and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

