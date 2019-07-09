Helix Announces Departure of Executive Chairman





CALGARY, Alberta, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Applications Inc. (TSX-V:HELX) (the "Company" or "Helix") announces that Brian Hinchcliffe, Executive Chairman of the Company, has made the decision to resign from the Board of Directors in order to focus his time on the other companies and opportunities that he is involved with.



"On behalf of the Board, we thank Brian for his long time leadership and support for the Company, and specifically his tireless work on the reorganization of the Company and its recent transition to a technology company," said Rufus Round, a director of the Company. "We all wish him well in his other pursuits."

ABOUT HELIX

Helix is a blockchain application and technologies developer, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX Venture:HELX). On October 26, 2018, Helix completed a "Change of Business" transaction to become a technology company and undertake its current business. Additional information about Helix and its "Change of Business" transaction is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under Helix's profile.

For further information please contact Helix at:

Tom Thompson, CEO

c/o 82 Richmond Street East, Suite 200, Toronto, ON, M5C 1P1

Tel. +1-604-376-7771

tom@helixapps.ca

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Source: Helix Applications Inc.