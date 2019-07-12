Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Results of Matters Submitted for Vote at 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders





NEWTOWN, Pa., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, announced today the results of the matters submitted for voting at the annual meeting of stockholders ("Annual Meeting").



The Annual Meeting was held on June 12, 2019. The stockholders considered two proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2019. Of the 25,866,211 shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding as of the record date, 15,476,277 shares, or 59.83%, were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. Set forth below are the results of the matters submitted for a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal No. 1: Election of seven directors of the Company to serve until the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company and until their respective successors are elected and qualified. The votes were cast as follows:

Name Votes For Votes Withheld Philippe Deschamps 11,143,698 63,752 Dane C. Andreeff 10,930,030 277,420 Thomas E. Griffin 11,175,633 31,817 Huaizheng Peng 11,073,143 134,307 Edward M. Straw 11,149,306 58,144 Mitchell E. Tyler 11,176,198 31,252 Blane Walter 10,609,048 603,402

Broker Non-Votes: 4,268,827

All nominees were elected.

Proposal No. 2: Ratification of the selection of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The votes were cast as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Abstained Ratification of Selection of BDO USA, LLP 15,429,313 14 46,950

The selection of BDO USA, LLP was ratified.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as an acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The device is limited to prescription use. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union ("EU"), and Australia ("AUS"), and it is currently under review for clearance by an EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

