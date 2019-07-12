Quantcast

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. Announces Results of Matters Submitted for Vote at 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


NEWTOWN, Pa., July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, announced today the results of the matters submitted for voting at the annual meeting of stockholders ("Annual Meeting").

The Annual Meeting was held on June 12, 2019. The stockholders considered two proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2019.  Of the 25,866,211 shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding as of the record date, 15,476,277 shares, or 59.83%, were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting.  Set forth below are the results of the matters submitted for a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

 Proposal No. 1:  Election of seven directors of the Company to serve until the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company and until their respective successors are elected and qualified. The votes were cast as follows:

  Name   Votes For   Votes Withheld
Philippe Deschamps   11,143,698   63,752
Dane C. Andreeff   10,930,030   277,420
Thomas E. Griffin     11,175,633   31,817  
Huaizheng Peng   11,073,143   134,307  
Edward M. Straw     11,149,306   58,144  
Mitchell E. Tyler   11,176,198   31,252  
Blane Walter     10,609,048   603,402  

Broker Non-Votes: 4,268,827

  All nominees were elected.

Proposal No. 2:  Ratification of the selection of BDO USA, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The votes were cast as follows:

    Votes For   Votes Against   Abstained  
Ratification of Selection of BDO USA, LLP   15,429,313   14   46,950  

The selection of BDO USA, LLP was ratified.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness.  The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself.  The Company's first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™).  For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada intended for use as an acute treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The device is limited to prescription use. The PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union ("EU"), and Australia ("AUS"), and it is currently under review for clearance by an EU Notified Body and the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS Treatment™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Mike Piccinino, CFA

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com

Source: Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

