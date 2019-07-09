Heartland Bank Supports Whitehall Community Park YMCA with Lead Gift



The $50,000 donation will benefit the new YMCA's 2019 Capital Campaign

WHITEHALL, Ohio, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp, (OTCQB:HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced a $50,000 gift to the Whitehall Community Park YMCA. The commitment is one of the two lead gifts to the Whitehall Community Park YMCA campaign for furniture and equipment for the new YMCA.

"At Heartland, we see our role as not only being invested in Whitehall's future, but also a long-term partner to local organizations like the YMCA," said Scott McComb, Chairman and CEO of Heartland Bank. "This includes promoting a vibrant environment that nurtures and enables Whitehall youth and families to tap into the immense opportunities the YMCA will offer. We hope this lead gift encourages others to support Whitehall and the YMCA. We are proud to continue our rally cry - Whitehall is back!"

One hundred percent of the donation will be used to help offset initial start-up costs of the Whitehall Community Park YMCA. The new center, expected to open in late 2019, is the result of a partnership between the YMCA of Central Ohio and the City of Whitehall.

"We are immensely proud of our partnership with Heartland Bank," stated Tony Collins, President and CEO for YMCA of Central Ohio. "Heartland's investment helps ensure the new Whitehall location can offer a diverse mix of programs and services, particularly to the community's youth and teens." Heartland Bank's corporate offices are located adjacent to the Whitehall Community Park YMCA.

The new YMCA will focus on unique youth programming as well as health and wellness initiatives for youth, adults, and families. To donate to the Whitehall Community Park YMCA, visit http://ymcacolumbus.org/give.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 16 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2019, Heartland was ranked #44 on the American Banker Magazine's list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity ("ROE") as of 12/31/18.

About the YMCA of Central Ohio

The YMCA of Central Ohio is an inclusive organization of men, women and children joined together by a shared commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility. To learn more, visit http://ymcacolumbus.org/

Contact:

G. Scott McComb, Chairman & CEO

Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600

Source: Heartland BancCorp