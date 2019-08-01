HealthPocket Survey Says: Over Seventy Percent of Respondents Believe Health Insurance is a Human Right





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPocket, a free information source designed to help consumers find medical coverage, today released results of a pulse survey. The survey asked general questions to determine consumer sentiment on their health insurance benefits. Click here to view the full survey press release with media-ready images, downloadable resources, and more. Findings of the survey include:

Over 55% of those surveyed would be somewhat or extremely unhappy it they could not keep their current health insurance plan.

16.29% of those insured did not think health insurance is a human right.

On the question asking if respondents would be willing to pay for someone else's insurance if they couldn't afford it, the results were almost equally divided 1/3 yes, 1/3 no and 1/3 unsure.

Putting a dollar amount in response to paying for someone else's insurance, 57.8% would spend $50 per month for someone else's insurance, less than 2% of respondents would pay $200 per month and 3.36% would spend $250 per month for someone else's insurance.

Jan Dubauskas, Vice President and Senior Counsel of Health Insurance Innovations Inc., (NASDAQ: HIIQ and parent company to HealthPocket) stated, "HealthPocket's survey reflects the dilemma facing American society with regards to health insurance: more than 70% of respondents see health insurance as a human right, but only about a third of the respondents say they are willing to pay for someone else's health insurance if they could not afford it. Given this impasse, individual plans and a wider variety of products are needed to continue to meet the needs of the uninsured and underinsured."

Ms. Dubauskas further said, "Health insurance plans, their costs, their benefits, and their limitations are in the news daily and health insurance and government options are a major part of the current political discourse. Health insurance consumers are seeking flexible products that are tailored to their needs. Our survey found almost 30% of respondents would be either somewhat or extremely happy if they could not keep their current plan indicating their current coverage was not in line with their needs. What the survey demonstrates is access to better plans for consumers and their families is an ongoing issue."

HealthPocket is a free information source designed to empower consumers on health insurance. HealthPocket aggregates data from government, non-profit and private sources to increase transparency in the healthcare market in order for consumers to make wiser and more cost-effective healthcare decisions. Through HealthPocket's tools, consumers can compare the coverage, benefits, and costs of health insurance, including Medicare, ACA, and short-term health plans. HealthPocket, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Plan Intermediaries Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

METHODOLOGY:

The results above were gathered through an online poll of nearly two thousand people who are the head of a household and between the ages of 18-64. The poll was conducted on July 24-26 and was weighted to get representative samples from each state based on population.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

