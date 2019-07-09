HealthPocket Announces Launch of Pulse Survey Series





Pulse Survey Series to Sample Market Consumer Buying Trends in Medical Coverage



46.07% of Customers Surveyed Have No Coverage Available Through Their Employer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthPocket, a free information resource designed to help consumers find medical coverage, today released results of a pulse survey consisting of data collected by AgileHealthInsurance.com, the online leader for short-term health insurance. The survey is the first in a series of new, periodically issued, pulse surveys that may provide key insights into the buying trends of the Company's current and future customers. Over time, using comparative results, patterns may emerge allowing the Company to help insurance carriers design new, innovative products to better meet the needs of survey participants.

Gavin Southwell, CEO, HealthPocket/AgileHealthInsurance.com, said: "The findings suggest that Short Term Health Insurance is not being used by consumers as an alternative to ACA plans, but rather as a way to get quality health coverage on an interim basis when they do not have any other affordable option. Almost half of the survey participants confirmed they were no longer covered by their employers and recognized their need to quickly secure coverage with a Short Term Health Plan offered by AgileHealthInsurance.com. In general, our customers are staying on a Short Term Health Plan for longer periods of time, and they remain on these plans only until another affordable option presents itself. As such, our Company is helping to fill a critical and immediate need for many uninsured or underinsured Americans."

Findings from Pulse Survey: Why were you searching for a Short Term Health Plan? I had no coverage available through my employer or I am not yet eligible for benefits. 46.07% I was not eligible for an ACA/ Obamacare plan 7.87% I felt that ACA/ Obamacare plans were too expensive 31.46% I left my company before I was eligible for COBRA and needed to fill the gap. 3.37% I retired early and I need an affordable insurance option to bridge me to Medicare 11.24% What type of health coverage did you have previously to AgileHealthInsurance? Employer coverage 45.67% Individual ACA plan 18.11% Other short term health plan 12.60% Medicaid 4.72% No health insurance 18.90%

ABOUT: HealthPocket



HealthPocket is a free information source designed to help consumers find medical coverage. Whether you are looking for Medicare, Medicaid or an individual health insurance plan, we will help you find the right healthcare option and save on your out of pocket healthcare costs. We receive our data from government, non-profit, and private sources, and you should confirm key provisions of your coverage with your selected health plan. If you select a plan presented on our site, you will be directed (via a click or a call) to one of our partners who can help you with your application. Our website is not a health insurance agency and not affiliated with and does not represent or endorse any health plan. HealthPocket, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Health Plan Intermediaries Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Survey Methodology:

The survey was conducted via two means. First, an online survey was sent to all adult Short Term Medical customers who were active as of 05/19/2019. From that set, we had a 1.03% response rate. Simultaneously, the survey was conducted over the phone when customers called in to apply over the period of 5/20 until present. Final data was compiled from a total of 200 customers.

Contacts

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.: Michael Hershberger Chief Financial Officer (813) 397-1187 mhershberger@hiiq.com Investor Contact: Westwicke Bob East Jordan Kohnstam Asher Dewhurst (443) 213-0500 hiiq@westwicke.com Media Contact: Westwicke PR James Heins (203) 682-8251 james.heins@icrinc.com Sean Leous (646) 677-1839 Sean.leous@icrinc.com

Source: Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.