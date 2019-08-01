HealthLynked Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Strategic Communications



HealthLynked's Cloud-Based Platform Improves Healthcare through the Efficient Exchange of Medical Information that Connects Patient Members with their Healthcare Providers

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp (OTCQB:HLYK), an innovator in the digital healthcare marketplace, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory Inc., a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations and strategic communications.



Since its launch in 2014, HealthLynked has been reinventing the idea of "connected healthcare" using a proprietary mixture of established technologies, cutting edge artificial intelligence, and niche digital solutions to common problems facing the healthcare community. With its fast-expanding consumer market and solid reputation among physicians as a high-tech problem solver, HealthLynked is poised to reshape the American healthcare landscape. Michael Dent, M.D., HealthLynked's Chairman and CEO, is a thirty-year veteran of the American healthcare scene, and it is his insight and vision that drives the real world solutions to healthcare's vexing problems of universal record sharing and advanced, artificial intelligence-driven patient care management.

"HealthLynked has an exciting market opportunity to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information on our cloud-based platform that connects patient members with their healthcare providers," Dr. Dent commented. "With a number of upcoming catalysts and milestones, we've partnered with PCG for a strategic investor relations and communications program to ensure that the investment community is aware of these important events and their impact on the growth of HealthLynked. We believe that PCG has the right combination of contacts, skills and strategies to assist us in reaching our goals."

Jeff Ramson, CEO of PCG Advisory, said; "We look forward to working with HealthLynked where momentum has been building as the Company extends the reach and functionality of its platform. Through our long experience with healthcare and technology clients, PCG's seasoned team has the expertise to increase HealthLynked's awareness and visibility with the investment community and other key stakeholders."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using our "real time appointment scheduling" all within our mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp. visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About PCG Advisory Inc.

Founded in 2008, PCG Advisory is dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic advisory services that encompass investor and stakeholder relations, capital markets navigation, corporate communications and social media management for emerging growth companies. The team at PCG has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology and works with innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. As an aggregation, distribution, and engagement platform, PCG reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders in its proprietary and extensive distribution network, and through the use of unique digital marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, go to: www.pcgadvisory.com

