HealthLynked Announces Participation in the 2019 Florida Medical Association Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, Florida





NAPLES, Fla., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB:HLYK) today announced it will be participating in the Florida Medical Association Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11, to provide increased visibility to its new Patient Access Hub technology. The FMA Annual Meeting will also mark the public debut of HealthLynked's proprietary QwikCheck smartphone patient check-in system. The two-day event, held at the Hilton Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida, will also provide an opportunity to strengthen HealthLynked's growing provider network in Florida.



The FMA Annual Meeting brings together more than 1,100 physicians from across Florida and many other states to discuss key issues and new regulations in Healthcare that directly impact physicians and patient care.

The FMA Annual Meeting allows HealthLynked to share with the physician community the key advantages the HealthLynked Network provides for improving healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information and patient care management. Exhibiting at booth #107, the company will display QwikCheck, its new smartphone check-in application, which is a value-added feature of the company's wireless Patient Access Hub technology.

A fully functional Patient Access Hub will be on display at the conference for demonstration and will be available for purchase by physicians who become In-Network Providers, which is at no cost. In-Network Providers will have access to the full suite of practice analytics and online patient scheduling offered through the company's Hub technology. Physicians may also opt to join the HealthLynked Network as a Preferred Provider, which features a wider range of exclusive marketing and professional services.

HealthLynked CEO Dr. Michael Dent will attend the meeting in Orlando. "Last year, we had a great experience at the FMA Annual Meeting, and received valuable feedback from physicians," he stated. "This year, we are excited to display some of our new technologies designed to improve patient check-in and care management. As the company continues to expand its patient and physician members while innovating and refining its platform, it looks forward to input from thought leaders at the FMA."

