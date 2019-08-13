Healthier Choices Management Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Produced an Impressive 16% Improvement in Sales and Gross Profit; Year-Over-Year

HOLLYWOOD, FL, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink:HCMC) today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Results and Year-to-Date Highlights:

Net sales from operations for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 amounted to $3.8 million, compared to $3.3 million during the same period last year -- a 16% increase. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, net sales amounted to $8.2 million versus $6.9 million for the same period last year; an increase of $1.3 million.



Gross profit from operations increased by approximately $230,000 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 amounting to $1.7 million, compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year - a 16% increase. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, gross profit amounted to $3.6 million versus $3.1 million for the same period last year; an increase of $490,000.



Net loss from continuing operations for the three-months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $900,000 compared to $460,000 for the same period in 2018. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, net loss from continuing operations amounted to $2.0 million versus $1.7 million for the same period last year;

Jeffrey Holman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Healthier Choices Management Corp., said, " Our results reflect the continued trajectory of year over year revenue and gross profit growth that we have now achieved for the second consecutive quarter. We are encouraged by our performance in the second quarter which gives us continued confidence in our direction."

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (the "Company") is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. The Company currently operates ten retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada's Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on the Amazon.com marketplace through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy U Wholesale, Inc. The Company markets the Q-Cup™ technology under the vape segment; this patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup™, which a customer partially fills with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg) purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup™ is then inserted into the Q-Cup™ Tank or Globe, that heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup™ technology provides significantly more efficiency and an "on the go" solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. Inc. (www.Healthier Choices Management Corp.com).

Forward Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). Additional written or oral forward looking statements may be made by the Company from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements. Forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, projections or estimates of revenue, income or loss, exit costs, cash flow needs and capital expenditures, statements regarding future operations, expansion or restructuring plans, including our recent exit from and winding down of our wholesale distribution operations. In addition, when used in this release, the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," and "plans" and variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements.

Other factors that may affect our future results of operations and financial condition include, but are not limited to, unanticipated developments in any one or more of the following areas, as well as other factors which may be detailed from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings: risks involved with our business, including possible loss of business and customer dissatisfaction

Results of Operations

The following table sets forth our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Continuing Operations for the Quarter and Six -months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:

HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total sales, net $ 3,817,013 $ 3,277,921 $ 8,197,119 $ 6,885,326 Total cost of sales 2,154,722 1,846,741 4,631,933 3,809,680 GROSS PROFIT 1,662,291 1,431,180 3,565,185 3,075,646 Total operating expenses 2,534,492 2,019,183 5,524,947 5,154,673 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (872,201 ) (588,003 ) (1,959,762 ) (2,079,027 ) Total other income (expense), net (32,113 ) 128,873 (57,081 ) 350,261 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (904,314 ) $ (459,130 ) $ (2,016,843 ) $ (1,728,766 )







Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA * Loss from operations $ (872,201 ) $ (588,003 ) $ (1,959,762 ) $ (2,079,027 ) Depreciation and amortization 149,964 89,926 302,277 177,472 Stock compensation 83,175 86,616 196,254 1,158,506 Adjusted EBITDA $ (639,062 ) $ (411,461 ) $ (1,461,231 ) $ (743,049 )

* See non-GAAP financial measure discussion

Consolidated Balance Sheets

The following table sets forth our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for the periods ended June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,042,612 $ 7,061,253 Other current assets 2,488,209 2,442,405 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 7,530,820 9,503,658 Other assets 9,204,931 5,669,005 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,735,752 $ 15,172,663 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Other current liabilities $ 3,933,544 $ 3,894,732 Derivative liabilities - warrants 1,722,028 1,722,928 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 5,655,572 5,617,660 Other liabilities 4,576,113 1,128,234 TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,231,686 6,745,894 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (SEE NOTE 9) - - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 6,504,066 8,426,769 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 16,735,752 $ 15,172,663

*Non-GAAP - Financial Measure



The preceding discussion and analysis contains a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternative to, net income, operating income, and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future financial results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes stockholders benefit from referring to the Adjusted EBITDA in planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means of evaluating period to period comparison.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss from operations adjusted for non-cash charges from depreciation and amortization and stock compensation. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of our operating performance because it allows management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period to period after removing the impact of significant non-cash charges that effect comparability between reporting periods. Our management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to loss from operations as calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measure, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between the Company and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to specific definitions being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measures provided by each company under applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Healthier Choices Management Corp.

3800 North 28TH Way, #1 | Hollywood, FL 33020

O: 305-600-5004 / F: 954-272-77733800

North 28TH Way, #1 | Hollywood, FL 33020

O: 305-600-5004 / F: 954-272-7773

