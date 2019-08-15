Quantcast

See headlines for BEZ
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Healthcare cyber security under the regulatory microscope

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


    New York, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speculation that the Office for Civil Rights (OCR), the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) enforcer, may be less active under the current administration has proven untrue. OCR has kept busy over the last year as analysis of OCR's 2018 activity by Beazley's in-house breach response team, Beazley Breach Response (BBR) Services, has revealed.



    In the latest Beazley Breach Insights, BBR Services highlights:




    • OCR issued the largest resolution agreement payment to date - $16 million against Anthem in its capacity as a HIPAA business associate.
    • OCR investigations are taking longer to close compared to previous years. Investigations ranged from three to seven years in length for resolution agreements issued in 2018.
    • OCR is actively scrutinizing reports of small breaches for patterns of noncompliant behavior. In issuing its corrective action plans, OCR focused on the lack of policies and procedures for devices and failures to assess the risks involved in device security.

    Katherine Keefe, head of BBR Services at Beazley, said: "Post-breach enforcement by OCR makes it imperative for healthcare organizations to ensure their security risk analyses and risk mitigation plans are reviewed regularly and updated. As well as issuing larger fines for major breaches, OCR is investigating smaller scale data breaches than previously. BBR Services strongly recommends that healthcare organizations of all sizes review their cyber security policies, practices and employee training programs and engage their insurer or broker in building a robust HIPAA-compliant risk management program.



    Follow this link https://www.beazley.com/news/2019/beazley_breach_insights_august_2019.html to read the full Beazley Breach Insights report including risk management advice for HIPAA covered entities.



    Note to editors:



    Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and in 2018 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,615 million. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.



    Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.



    Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.



    For more information please go to: www.beazley.com

    Mairi MacDonald
Beazley Group
00 44 (0)207 674 7164

    Source: Beazley Group

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: BEZ




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7745.25
    -28.69  ▼  0.37%
    DJIA 25442.63
    -36.79  ▼  0.14%
    S&P 500 2838.27
    -2.33  ▼  0.08%
    Data as of Aug 15, 2019 | 11:12AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar