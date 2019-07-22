Quantcast

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on Monday, August 5, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 05:00:00 PM EDT


TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable health insurance, life insurance and supplemental plans, will announce its second quarter 2019 results on Monday, August 5, 2019, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer and President Gavin Southwell and Chief Financial Officer Michael Hershberger will host a live earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5th to discuss second quarter 2019 results.

To participate in the call, please dial (877) 451-6152 (domestic), or (201) 389-0879 (international). The conference ID is 13692830. The call replay will be available for 30 days beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5th.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ( HIIQ )

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ( HIIQ ) is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of health insurance plan consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third-party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HIIQ.com. HIIQ's Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing insurance products online, and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.:



Michael Hershberger

Chief Financial Officer

(813) 397-1187

mhershberger@hiiq.com 

Investor Contact:

Westwicke

Bob East

Jordan Kohnstam

Asher Dewhurst

(443) 213-0500

hiiq@westwicke.com

Source: Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HIIQ




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8204.14
57.65  ▲  0.71%
DJIA 27171.90
17.70  ▲  0.07%
S&P 500 2985.03
8.42  ▲  0.28%
Data as of Jul 22, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar