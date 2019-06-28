Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Appoints Domenick DiCicco as Chief Compliance Officer & Counsel

Industry veteran to lead HIIQ's robust regulatory and compliance operations

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) ("HIIQ"), a leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of affordable health insurance, life insurance and supplemental plans, today announced the appointment of Domenick DiCicco as its Chief Compliance Officer & Counsel. A 20-year insurance industry veteran, Mr. DiCicco will work closely with HIIQ's executive leadership and regulatory compliance teams, comprised of experts in healthcare, strategic research, analytics, risk management, and technology.



"As HIIQ rapidly develops its leading customer service technology platform, Domenick's expertise fortifies our deep bench of regulatory specialists, ensuring we continue to make compliance a top priority as we expand into new markets and offer a wider range of products," said Gavin Southwell, HIIQ's Chief Executive Officer and President.

"I look forward to working with HIIQ's top notch compliance and regulatory affairs team during this pivotal time of company growth," Mr. DiCicco commented. "HIIQ has demonstrated a strong commitment to compliance, particularly in customer-centric service and support, within its own operations and those of its third party partners."

Named Fortune's Fastest Growing Company in 2018, HIIQ has built a first-in-class compliance team. In addition to the appointment of Mr. DiCicco, the company in February announced the addition of Jan Dubauskas as Vice President and Senior Counsel. Ms. Dubauskas joined Janis Rosenthal HIIQ's Regulatory Counsel and Vice President of Legal Affairs since 2017. Ms. Dubauskas is an insurance industry executive and attorney who most recently served as General Counsel for the Specialty Health Division of IHC, a health insurance company where she managed legal, compliance and government relations. Ms. Rosenthal formerly served as a Florida regulator, gaining extensive compliance and regulatory industry knowledge while representing healthcare and insurance companies.

Prior to joining HIIQ, Mr. DiCicco served as Global General Counsel for Sedgwick, a leading provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, where he oversaw 120 corporate entities worldwide and a developed a highly-skilled legal team comprised of more than 50 professionals, and led major business transactions, including the company's acquisition of Cunningham Lindsey. As Senior Vice President and Global Head of Litigation Management at AIG, he led a staff of more than 400 professionals in the successful deployment of global compliance programs, best practices in litigation, and transactional and regulatory legal services. He also previously served as General Counsel for Alexander Gallo Holdings and Head of Global Litigation Management for Zurich Financial Services.

Mr. DiCicco holds a law degree from Delaware Law School, an MBA from Penn State University, and a Master of Public Administration, Economic Development from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a Chartered Mergers and Acquisition Professional and a Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional with certifications from Harvard University as well as Villanova University.

About Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. ( HIIQ )

HIIQ is a market leading cloud-based technology platform and distributor of innovative health and life insurance products that are affordable and meet the needs of consumers. HIIQ helps develop insurance products through our relationships with best-in-class insurance companies and markets them via its broad distribution network of third-party licensed insurance agents across the nation, its call center network and its unique online capability. Additional information about HIIQ can be found at HIIQ.com. HIIQ's Consumer Division includes AgileHealthInsurance.com, a website for researching, comparing and purchasing short-term health insurance products online and HealthPocket.com, a free website that compares and ranks all health insurance plans, and uses objective data to publish unbiased health insurance market analyses and other consumer advocacy research.

